ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Best & worst SAT scores in NJ after pandemic ‘learning loss’

By Michael Symons
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The pandemic took its toll on college assessment tests taken by high school students in New Jersey, according to the school report cards released by the state this week. The data in the report reflects that about 60% fewer students took the...

nj1015.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

The course that should be mandatory in all schools originates in NJ

What is happiness? It's where we want to be but do we really know exactly what it is? Wouldn't it be great if it were something we could teach our children?. That's what's happening at Centenary University and in just two weeks they have received over 130 applications from people looking to master the field of "happiness" with the world's first Master of Arts in Happiness Studies this October in a fully virtual format.
INCOME TAX
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Community Reacts After Test Assessments Show COVID-19 Pandemic Impact On Learning in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Board of Education presented data on Tuesday that showed how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted students in the state.  There were steep drops in math and English standardized scores from 2019 to 2021. The state’s Kindergarten Readiness Assessment found that only 40% of students tested were demonstrating that they were prepared for kindergarten in 2021. That is a decrease from 47% in 2019. Those numbers did not shock the people WJZ spoke with on the topic.  “I was totally not surprised at all,” Chris Gutwein, a retired Montgomery County School teacher, said. “I have grandchildren in the public school...
BALTIMORE, MD
The US Sun

What time are SAT scores released?

STANDARDIZED testing can be nerve-racking for most, if not all, students. The SAT has high schoolers waiting on the edge of their seats for results. SAT scores are released 2-4 weeks after you take the test, regardless of the test date. If you take the SAT with Essay, scores will...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sat#College#High School#Department Of Education#Psat#Statehouse
CBS New York

CDC: Omicron variant BA.2 spreading across N.Y. and N.J.

NEW YORK -- While some would like to think the coronavirus pandemic is behind us, a new form of the Omicron variant is rapidly spreading. What's known as BA.2 -- a sub-lineage of Omicron -- now makes up nearly a quarter of new COVID infections nationwide.The CDC says it's particularly a problem in New York and New Jersey, where 39% of the virus in circulation is BA.2.It's also dominating new case worldwide, and some countries are facing a renewed surge of infects, just as they move to lift pandemic restrictions. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICComplete COVID Vaccine CoverageVaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC Vaccinations By Zip CodeFind NYC Testing Site Near YouCheck NYC Testing Wait TimesCDC's COVID Vaccine FAQCDC's COVID Tracking Map By CountyResources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & MoreRemote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Report lists the deadliest road in every New Jersey county

We have arguably some of the deadliest roads in the country right here in New Jersey. How many times while driving to work do you hear Bob Williams or Jill Myra report a fatal crash tying up a New Jersey road, making you late for work, not to mention the poor people who lost their lives driving in New Jersey?
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
fox40jackson.com

Gov. Murphy doesn’t respond to questions about NJ gender identity lessons for 2nd graders

Gov. Phil Murphy has remained silent on New Jersey public school system lessons on gender ideology for children. Education standards listed “performance expectations” for second graders that include discussing “the range of ways people express their gender and how gender role stereotypes may limit behavior.” One school district in the state distributed sample lesson plans indicating first graders could be taught they can have “boy parts” but “feel like” a girl.
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

NJ contest invites you to turn Peeps into art

New Jersey has been ranked the number one state in Peeps purchases, meaning if you aren’t yet obsessed with Peeps, you probably should be. Peeps are one of the most popular Easter candies year-round, despite the fact that they aren’t chocolate eggs and other sweet treats. They are said to be the candy of Easter due to the fact that eggs are a symbol of rebirth, and are associated with spring which is a new season.
CRANFORD, NJ
Beach Radio

2 New Jersey Sub Shops Named Among Best Italian Subs In America

One thing is for sure here in New Jersey. We don't mess around with our subs. And in particular, we don't mess around with the beloved Italian subs. And in a recent article, the 15 best Italian subs in all of America were revealed, and to pretty much no one's surprise here in the Garden State, two New Jersey sub shops made the top 15 in the U.S.
FOOD & DRINKS
Norfolk Daily News

Bill would put $60M in federal funds toward combating pandemic learning loss

(The Center Square) – A bill in Nebraska aims to help students from low-income families catch up on learning loss caused by the COVID pandemic. LB1240 would appropriate $60 million in federal pandemic relief funds over three years to the state Department of Education, which would provide "education recovery accounts" for income-eligible families.
NEBRASKA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

2 New Jersey educators win prestigious Milken Award

Two New Jersey teachers have been named recipients of Milken Educator Awards and the $25,000 that comes with it. The Milken Educator Awards likens themselves to the Oscars or Grammys for educators. There were a total of 60 winners nationwide. The awards target “early-to-mid career education professionals for their already impressive achievements and, more significantly, for the promise of what they will accomplish in the future.”
EDUCATION
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy