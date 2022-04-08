ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

Over 6 pounds of meth, 2 pounds of cocaine seized in Morgan County

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qy8Tp_0f3kJgNn00

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — More than six pounds of methamphetamine and two pounds of cocaine were seized by Morgan County drug agents on Thursday.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says its drug enforcement unit, along with the Madison County Narcotics Unit, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), conducted the operation in Priceville. Officials told News 19 the operation involved trafficking in both drugs.

Man charged with distributing meth in Morgan County
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ThCkJ_0f3kJgNn00
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office

Agents say three men were arrested on trafficking in methamphetamine and trafficking in cocaine charges.

Lorenzo Obeth Alejandro-Lara, Juan Alberto Cordoba-Zambrano, and Joel Alejandro Martinez were all taken to the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Morgan County, AL
Morgan County, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Madison County, AL
City
Madison, AL
Madison County, AL
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

Man jailed on $1.5M bond in Robeson County after deputies seize 10 pounds of cocaine, other drugs

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man remained in jail Sunday morning on a $1.5 million secured bond after his arrest Thursday on multiple drug charges, authorities said. Eric Miller, 37, was arrested after a traffic stop that led Robeson County sheriff’s deputies to seize 10 pounds of cocaine, assorted prescriptions medications, an […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

2 facing drug charges following probation visit

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two women were arrested on drug charges Tuesday afternoon following a probation visit. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said they received a request from the North Carolina Probation and Parole to assist in a home visit to Turkey Creek Drive in Leicester. Deputies searched the home of 30-year-old Natalie Nichole […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Cocaine#Drug Enforcement Agency#Priceville#Alea#Whnt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJHL

WCSO: 4 more arrested after drone flies over jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following the March 20 arrest of Dustin Garland for flying a drone with contraband over the Washington County Detention Center, four more people have been arrested. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), investigators learned that Garland had been communicating via “Chirp” or text messages with […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
FOX2Now

Police warn about fentanyl pills disguised as Tylenol

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain police are issuing a warning to the public after they seized powerful narcotics on the street disguised to look like over-the-counter medicine. Police fear someone could mistakenly take one of the pills with deadly results. “Pills that appeared to be Tylenol, seized in a...
LORAIN, OH
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Warns About New Drug Called Isotonitazene

State Attorney General Ashley Moody warned Floridians of a new, deadly synthetic opioid found in Florida called Isotonitazene—commonly referred to as ISO. According to reports, ISO is approximately 20 to 100 times stronger than fentanyl—an already incredibly dangerous opioid. Similar to fentanyl, this new synthetic opioid is being mixed with other drugs and appearing in the illicit drug market—possibly in powder or pill form. Often, users have no idea that a lethal synthetic opioid is mixed into a drug until it is too late. Moody asked people to never take an illicit drug because just one pill can kill.
FLORIDA STATE
WAFF

Marshall County deputies warn of legal drug sold at local stores

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A few stores in Marshall County have been selling an item that contains the ingredient, THC-O. According to a Facebook post from the Marshall County Sherriff’s Office, THC-O is a compound derived from federally legal hemp plants. Unlike marijuana, it does not contain THC, however, once metabolized THC-O will turn to THC and cause a “high” for the consumer.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy