Over 6 pounds of meth, 2 pounds of cocaine seized in Morgan County

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — More than six pounds of methamphetamine and two pounds of cocaine were seized by Morgan County drug agents on Thursday.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says its drug enforcement unit, along with the Madison County Narcotics Unit, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), conducted the operation in Priceville. Officials told News 19 the operation involved trafficking in both drugs.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office

Agents say three men were arrested on trafficking in methamphetamine and trafficking in cocaine charges.

Lorenzo Obeth Alejandro-Lara, Juan Alberto Cordoba-Zambrano, and Joel Alejandro Martinez were all taken to the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $20,000 bond.

