With rain and wind hammering Martinsville, this weekend’s NASCAR event got off to a rocky start. After canceling the Truck Series qualifying and practice due to inclement weather and drying the track for the Xfinity Series pre-race events on Thursday, it looked like rain again this morning. While inconvenient, the wet track was just the start of the chaos. A few hours later, the NASCAR Xfinity Series race in the Martinsville Speedway saw a true Big One, with twenty cars crashing on Turn 1 following a restart.

