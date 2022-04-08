ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

As BA.2 variant drives COVID cases up, Adams promises end of toddler mask mandate will eventually come

By Sophia Chang
Gothamist.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Eric Adams repeated his pledge Friday to lift the mask mandate for toddlers in schools and daycares, though it’s unclear when the policy will actually be dropped as the city’s health officials monitor increases in the city’s positive COVID rates. “I want them off. I'm...

gothamist.com

Comments / 2

Related
deseret.com

Symptomatic COVID cases are spreading again because of the BA.2 variant

The BA.2 coronavirus variant — which is the omicron variant’s subvariant — has been spreading around the world, causing symptomatic illness for many infected people. Details: The ZOE COVID-19 Study — which monitors case numbers for emerging COVID-19 trends in the United Kingdom — recently reported in a new data release that there are about 258,155 new daily symptomatic COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom on average.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

CDC: Omicron variant BA.2 spreading across N.Y. and N.J.

NEW YORK -- While some would like to think the coronavirus pandemic is behind us, a new form of the Omicron variant is rapidly spreading. What's known as BA.2 -- a sub-lineage of Omicron -- now makes up nearly a quarter of new COVID infections nationwide.The CDC says it's particularly a problem in New York and New Jersey, where 39% of the virus in circulation is BA.2.It's also dominating new case worldwide, and some countries are facing a renewed surge of infects, just as they move to lift pandemic restrictions. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICComplete COVID Vaccine CoverageVaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC Vaccinations By Zip CodeFind NYC Testing Site Near YouCheck NYC Testing Wait TimesCDC's COVID Vaccine FAQCDC's COVID Tracking Map By CountyResources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & MoreRemote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

As Omicron variant BA.2 spreads rapidly, NYC's new health commissioner holds 1st briefing

NEW YORK -- New York City's new health commissioner introduced himself with his first COVID briefing Friday. It comes as the new form of the Omicron variant, known as BA.2, is spreading rapidly across our area.As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported, Dr. Ashwin Vasan said he plans to take a precautionary approach to public health.BA.2 now makes up nearly 25% of new COVID infections in the U.S., and 39% in New York and New Jersey. Health officials say it does not appear to cause more severe illness, but data shows it's 30% more transmissible. Dr. Vasan also addressed one of the most pressing questions from parents...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Coronavirus
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Education
Manhattan, NY
Health
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Adams, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Mask#Toddler#Wnyc#The Brian Lehrer Show
Daily News

NYC man charged with smearing feces on woman’s face held on bail for new crime: ‘What I’m going to do next is going to shock the city’

A disturbed repeat offender released without bail after arrests for smearing his own feces on a stranger’s face at a Bronx subway station and attacking a man wearing a yarmukle in Brooklyn has been busted again — and this time he begged police to keep him in jail or face the consequences, prosecutors said Tuesday. “Don’t let me out again,” Frank Abrokwa warned a cop after his arrest for going ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fox News

NYC woman charged in Broadway coach's death watched as ambulance arrived at scene, then went into hiding: cops

NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy