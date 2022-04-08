ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle accident in Irwindale (Irwindale, CA)

One person was hospitalized following a traffic collision Friday morning in the city of Irwindale.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place at around 2:48 a.m. on the 605 Freeway. The early reports showed that one person was pinned inside a vehicle due to the collision [...]

April 8, 2022

Browse through Today’s California Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.

