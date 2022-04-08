ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 1.1 million New Mexicans to receive $1,500 in relief funds

By Angel Oliva
 3 days ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Office of the Governor announced Governor Michelle Lujan...

jacqui
3d ago

So nothing for those on SS/Disability? They have cars and pay for gas too. And most of them don't make enough to file for taxes.

Charlotte Lovato
3d ago

oh great I'm back to square 1 again. I'm disabled can't work still waiting for disability. and, now I can't receive any of those $. FIGURES!!

Gloria Baca
2d ago

To bring that money is ours; we all prefer that that the Legislature would reduce our food tax and release our gas and oil to reduce the gas price that be more beneficial in the long run

