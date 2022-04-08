ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Head of new Yemeni council promises end to war via peace process

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21rjHX_0f3kEzaT00

April 8 (Reuters) - The head of Yemen's new presidential council said on Friday he would end the seven-year-long war via a peace process, in his first speech since power was delegated to the body by the Saudi-backed president this week.

"The leadership council promises the people to end the war and achieve peace through a comprehensive peace process that guarantees the Yemeni people all its aspirations," Rashad Al-Alimi said in the televised speech.

President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who is based in Riyadh, delegated power to the council and dismissed his deputy on Thursday, as Saudi Arabia moves to strengthen an anti-Houthi alliance amid U.N.-led efforts to revive peace negotiations. read more

Alimi, who has close ties with both Riyadh and major Yemeni bloc the Islamist Islah party, said in his speech the council would work to deal with "challenges in all areas of Yemen without discrimination, without exception".

The war has killed tens of thousands, devastated the economy and pushed Yemen to the brink of famine. The conflict is widely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran. The Iran-aligned Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system and foreign aggression.

Riyadh, which has struggled to exit the war in Yemen, has urged the council to negotiate with the Houthis under U.N. auspices "for a final and comprehensive solution".

There was no immediate Houthi response to Alimi's speech.

Houthi chief negotiator Mohammed Abdulsalam responded to the formation of the council on Thursday by calling the move a farce and a "desperate attempt to restructure the ranks of mercenaries to push them towards further escalation."

Saudi Arabia announced $3 billion in financial aid to the Saudi-backed government after Hadi's announcement.

Gulf Cooperation Council ministers have expressed their support for the council and starting negotiations with Houthis under U.N. supervision "to reach a final and comprehensive political solution."

Yemen's warring sides have agreed on a two-month truce that began last Saturday.

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; Writing by Tom Perry; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Yemen’s president steps aside amid efforts to end war

Yemen’s exiled president stepped aside and transferred his powers to a presidential council on Thursday, as international and regional efforts to end the country’s long-running civil war gained momentum with a two-month truce.Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, major players in the conflict appear to have played a role in President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi's decision, quickly welcoming it with a pledge of $3 billion in aid. The head of the new council has close ties to Riyadh.Whether the switch will expedite an end to the grinding war remains to be seen, as U.N.-sponsored negotiations have been at...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Yemeni#Peace Process#Saudi#Islamist Islah#U N
US News and World Report

'We Are Lost': Yemenis Face Eighth Year of Struggle as War Grinds On

SANAA (Reuters) - Khaled Rmeishi, 16, has spent half his life watching Yemen, and his hopes for the future, collapse under a war that has pushed millions in the long-impoverished Arabian peninsula country deeper into poverty and hunger. Rmeishi, who is in the ninth grade, helps his family by working...
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

Russians turn on Putin over deaths of 'cannon fodder soldiers': Wave of dissent against Moscow's war hits social media as anger grows over catastrophic toll among young troops

Russians are for the first time expressing their open outrage and anguish at the catastrophic death toll of Vladimir Putin's troops - especially among young 'cannon fodder soldiers'. They are speaking out online despite the threats of severe punishment for doing so. Putin's invasion has suffered another blow after it...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says

Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Thousands of Russian demonstrators take to streets across Germany after claiming they have been 'victims of daily aggression' in wake of Ukraine invasion

Some 2,000 pro-Russian supporters marched through Frankfurt this afternoon amid demonstrations in several German cities backing President Vladimir Putin. A 350-car motorcade set off from Hannover to be greeted by 700 counter-demonstrators pledging their support for Ukraine. The motorcade, flying Russian and also a few German flags, is protesting against...
PROTESTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Former NATO commander says Western fears of nuclear war are preventing a proper response to Putin

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A former top NATO commander has said Western fears “about nuclear weapons and World War III” have left it “fully deterred” and Vladimir Putin “completely undeterred” as the Russian leader pursues his increasingly brutal invasion of Ukraine.
POLITICS
GV Wire

Israel’s Knesset Passes Law Barring Palestinian Spouses

Israel’s parliament has passed a law denying naturalization to Palestinians from the occupied West Bank or Gaza married to Israeli citizens, forcing thousands of Palestinian families to either emigrate or live apart. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s party allied with right-wing factions in the opposition to pass the legislation above...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Kim Jong-un’s sister says her country’s nuclear forces would annihilate South if provoked

North Korea has warned the South that it will annihilate the country’s conventional forces with its nuclear weapons if provoked.Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, termed South Korean defence minister Suh Wook’s recent statements about pre-emptive strikes as a “fantastic daydream” and the “hysteria of a lunatic”.Ms Kim said that though the North didn’t want another war in the Korean peninsula, Pyongyang would retaliate with its nuclear forces if South Korea opts for pre-emptive strikes or other attacks.“In case [South Korea] opts for military confrontation with us, our nuclear combat force will have to inevitably...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

400K+
Followers
312K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy