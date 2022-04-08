ARPA funds headed to Springfield Open Pantry Community Services

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The $100,000 received by Open Pantry Community Services from the Springfield State Legislative Delegation will really come in handy, meeting its obligations to the growing number of food recipients.

Senator Adam Gomez and his colleagues earned the money from the American Rescue Plan Act. Open Pantry Executive Director Terry Maxey welcomes this gift.

“In the last few months, or so, we’ve been seeing more people than ever used the pantry before, so we look at whole families. People are coming to the pantry for much needed food,” said Maxey.

State Representative Carlos Gonzalez told 22News, “Families, children, seniors, people that for whatever reason never needed services, so this is a great opportunity for us to deliver the services as a delegation.”

The huge increase in first time pantry food clients has been blamed on the pandemic followed by the inflationary rise in food costs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.