Why guard best suits Wisconsin senior offensive lineman Tyler Beach

Tyler Beach came to the same conclusion as his new offensive line coach Bob Bostad did after reviewing tape from the 2021 football season.

Left tackle wasn’t going to be Beach’s position for the University of Wisconsin football team in his sixth season.

“We kind of collectively thought that being a guard was the best position for me,” said Beach, a Grafton native. “I kind of figured if I decided to come back, that was my future role.”

But Beach had proven throughout his career that he can contribute to the offensive line, and he’s found a new home at left guard. Beach has been the left guard for the first-team offense through spring practices, pairing with sophomore Jack Nelson — who’s moving from right guard to left tackle — to form a formidable left side of the offensive line.

Beach said he was up for the move in part because he thinks his chances at an NFL career are at guard. Bostad, who has coached offensive lines at the college and NFL levels for nearly 30 years, thinks Beach’s playstyle fits best on the interior.

Beach had a poor season as a pass blocker in 2021, allowing 24 pressures and earning a PFF pass-blocking grade of 32.2, fifth-worst among Power Five conference tackles who played at least 300 snaps. However, he was a strong run blocker and his PFF run-blocking grade of 81.2 was No. 24 among those same tackles.

“I think he’s athletic enough playing out there at left tackle, but I think he got exposed a little bit,” Bostad said. “But he still has good size and good movement, he’s smart, he’s dependable. I think (moving to guard) takes a little bit off of him.”

His comfort at guard is evident watching Beach in 1-on-1 pass rushes and in full-team drills.

With less space to worry about as a pass-blocker at guard, Beach can drop his hips lower and take a shallower drop off the line of scrimmage. That allows him to use his lower-body strength better and maintain his balance through contact more effectively. Beach was often too high in his stance as he took his drop at tackle, trying to get his depth before faster edge rushers could beat him to the spot around the edge. That left him vulnerable to a variety of moves because he lacked a solid base.

“Rather than setting a guy that’s way outside, you’re setting a 3-tech that’s head up on you,” Beach said. “You’ve just got to take one kick rather than five or six kicks backward. So I’ve been enjoying that. I like getting hands on right away and not having to deal with all the okey-doke stuff. So I feel like that’s been a good thing.”

Playing guard also simplifies the angles he must take to get to blocks at the second level in the run game, and few inside linebackers can handle his size and strength when he’s able to engage them. Last season’s center, Joe Tippmann, hasn’t practiced this spring as he recovers from injury, but he and Beach figure to make a powerful double-team blocking option when they get on the field together.

Beach was a leader and a spokesman of sorts for the offensive line when that unit struggled early last season. He’s still a leader of a unit that’s integrating some less-experienced players, but he’s also asking for others’ advice about his new position.

“It’s not an easy adjustment, but I think he’s done really well,” senior guard Michael Furtney said. “He’s not one of those guys that’s too prideful to ask a question like, ‘What do you think about doing this technique in this position?’”

Beach has been an every-game starter the past two seasons for UW, playing right tackle in 2020 and left tackle last season. He was on the travel roster and a member of the field goal unit prior to earning a starting spot. If he sticks as the No. 1 left guard and continues to be a fixture of the lineup, he’ll make some history this fall.

If Beach plays in all 12 regular season games and in a bowl game — assuming the Badgers reach a bowl game for the 21st consecutive season — he will set the UW program record for games played at 60, passing linebacker Leon Jacobs’ total of 59 games from 2013-17. Jacobs’ 59 games played is also tied for the most in FBS history. Beach could play up to 15 games this fall if UW shocks the world and plays for a national championship.

Service records across the country will begin falling with players taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted for playing through the COVID-affected 2020 season. The thought of setting such a record crossed Beach’s mind when he decided to return for a sixth season, but he wasn’t sure what the exact numbers were until a reporter informed him.

“I have all my chips in this program,” Beach said. “Everything I do is for this program. I feel like that really reflects how much I care about this place and everything I’ve put into it. Getting that accolade is something that would be really cool.”