Science

COVID-19 research: methods lead the way

By Vivien Marx
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic has been marked by speedy scientific progress boosted by decades of methods development for basic biological...

Related
Austin Daily Herald

Hormel Institute scientists publish research on COVID-19 omicron variant

The research could lead to methods for curbing the spread of omicron. The Hormel Institute’s Bin Liu, PhD, Assistant Professor and leader of the Transcription and Gene Regulation research section, published a study on the COVID-19 omicron variant in the high-impact journal Nature Communications. The study used The Hormel...
SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 tied to diabetes diagnosis and 8 other research findings

Here are nine COVID-19-related research findings covered by Becker's Hospital Review since Feb. 25:. Note: Findings are listed from most to least recent. 1. Researchers recently linked COVID-19 to increased likelihood of diabetes development and pregnancy complications. 2. Local and state public health officials faced widespread harassment in the pandemic's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mid-Hudson News Network

Brain fog may be ‘persistent’ result of COVID-19, researchers find

VALHALLA – A new study by New York Medical College and Westchester Medical Center Health Network researchers has found persistent neuropsychiatric issues — diminished focus, forgetfulness, and difficulty making decisions and multitasking — still present in some patients months after recovering from acute COVID-19 infection. The study,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nature.com

Author Correction: The AUTOTAC chemical biology platform for targeted protein degradation via the autophagy-lysosome system

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28520-4, published online 16 February 2022. The original version of this Article omitted from the author list the 8th author Srinivasrao Ganipisetti, who is from the University of Louisville. Consequently, Srinivasrao Ganipisetti's initials were added to the Competing Interests section, which now reads as follows: 'Seoul National University and AUTOTAC Bio, Inc. have filed patent applications (C.H.J., H.Y.K., M.J.L., A.J.H., S.G., J.E.N., H.T.K., and Y.T.K.; US 17/262,157 undergoing continuation-in-part, PCT/KR2019/009205 under examination; proof-of-concept AUTOTAC platform) based on the results of this study. The remaining authors declare no competing interests.' Additionally, Srinivasrao Ganipisetti's initials were added to the Author Contributions, and the corrected sentence reads as follows: 'ATLs binding the p62-ZZ domain were synthesized and modeled by S.G., K.Y.K., J.E.N., and H.T.K.' This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The "horizontal" components of the real gravity are not relevant to ocean dynamics

In a recent paper1, the author derived equations on coordinate surfaces equivalent to oblate spheroids that account for the deviation of geopotential surfaces from spherical surfaces due to the centrifugal force caused by Earth's rotation (but then approximated them as spheres-see Supplementary Information). The author argued that the true gravity not only has a vertical component in these coordinates, but also a horizontal component due to variations in Earth's mass distribution. The magnitude of the horizontal component of gravity was claimed to be an order of magnitude larger than the horizontal components of Coriolis force and pressure gradient force that form the main geostrophic balance for large-scale oceanographic flow. The author argued that omission of the horizontal component of gravity is not warranted.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Single-atom Cu anchored catalysts for photocatalytic renewable H production with a quantum efficiency of 56%

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27698-3, published online 10 January 2022. In Supplementary Fig.Â 28b in the Supplementary PDF for this article, the figure panel incorrectly read '345 mW/cm2' but should have been '34.5 mW/cm2'. In the caption of Supplementary Fig.Â 20 in the Supplementary PDF for this article, the...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

New method of bond detection could lead to cheaper, more efficient ways to capture carbon

University of Colorado Boulder researchers have developed a new tool that could lead to more efficient and cheaper technologies for capturing heat-trapping gases from the atmosphere and converting them into beneficial substances, like fuel or building materials. Such carbon capture technology may be needed at scale in order to limit global warning this century to 2.7 degrees F (1.5 Celsius) above pre-industrial temperatures and fend off catastrophic impacts of global climate change.
CHEMISTRY
UPI News

Severe COVID-19 may lead to lingering mental health issues

People who have severe COVID-19 are at higher risk for depression and other mental woes that can last more than a year, a large study suggests. Researchers reported that COVID-19 patients who were bedridden but not hospitalized for a week or more can experience depression, anxiety, distress and trouble sleeping up to 16 months after being ill. People with mild COVID-19 infections were less likely to develop mental problems.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Correction: Tracking daratumumab clearance using mass spectrometry: implications on M protein monitoring and reusing daratumumab

Correction to: Leukemia https://doi.org/10.1038/s41375-021-01501-0, published online 29 January 2022. We noted a mistake in the Introduction section in the following sentence: "and ability to differentiate therapeutic monoclonal antibodies from endogenous M proteins based on unique retention time and mass". The use of mass and retention time is actually not true for the MALDI method. We would like to correct this sentence and replace it with: "with ability to aid in differentiating therapeutic monoclonal antibodies from endogenous M proteins on the basis of mass to charge".
SCIENCE
Nature.com

On the use of preclinical imaging to explore the principles of brain function in rodent models and their relevance for illnesses of the human mind

We recently published in Translational Psychiatry an article that examine the strategies for evaluating brain function at the whole-brain level [1]. In this review, we covered several methods, from functional MRI to functional ultrasound to calcium imaging. For each technique, we wrote a brief history of its development, the physical notion, some key applications, its potentials, and its limitations. We concluded that methods for imaging the rodent brain at the network level are growing and will advance our understanding of brain function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: A pandemic-enabled comparison of discovery platforms demonstrates a naÃ¯ve antibody library can match the best immune-sourced antibodies

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27799-z, published online 24 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in References 1, 33 and 77. Ref. 1 was incorrectly given with incomplete bibliographical information as: 'Jackson, L. A. et al. An mRNA Vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 "“ Preliminary Report. N. Engl. J....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Excluding false negative error in certification of quantum channels

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00444-x, published online 05 November 2021. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This work was supported by the Foundation for Polish Science (FNP) under Grant Number POIR.04.04.00-00-17C1/18-00.". "The project "Near-term quantum computers: Challenges, optimal implementations and applications" under Grant Number...
SCIENCE
News 12

Research: Saliva testing detects COVID-19 quicker than nasal swab

Doctors could soon be using a saliva test, not a nasal swab, to test for COVID-19. New research shows saliva testing for COVID-19 is quicker and safer than nasal swabs. Researchers with the University of Maryland found saliva is better at detecting infection before the onset of symptoms. They also...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Estimating disease severity of Omicron and Delta SARS-CoV-2 infections

The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been reported to cause milder disease in adults but lead to increased hospital admissions in children. How can we compare disease severity in Omicron and Delta infections, and how should differences be interpreted?. Measuring COVID-19 disease severity in a population has been important for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Propagation graph estimation from individuals' time series of observed states

Various things propagate through the medium of individuals. Some individuals follow the others and take the states similar to their states a small number of time steps later. In this paper, we study the problem of estimating the state propagation order of individuals from the real-valued state sequences of all the individuals.We propose a method of constructing a state propagation graph from individuals' time series of observed states. The propagation order estimated by our proposed method is demonstrated to be significantly more accurate than that by a baseline method (optimal constant delay model) for our synthetic datasets, and also to be consistent with visually recognizable propagation orders for the dataset of Japanese stock price time series and biological cell firing state sequences.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: HMGB1 Facilitated Macrophage Reprogramming towards a Proinflammatory M1-like Phenotype in Experimental Autoimmune Myocarditis Development

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep21884, published online 22 February 2016. The Authors have retracted this Article. After publication, the Authors informed the journal that Fig.Â 4 contained incorrectly reported results, and the images in Fig.Â 5 had been published elsewhere. In addition, concerns were raised regarding partial overlap in the flow cytometry plots in Fig.Â 2F (HMGB1 and HMGB1"‰+"‰anti-TLR4 groups). The Authors are unable to provide raw data used to produce the figures, and therefore retract this Article.
SCIENCE

