Business leaders with MBAs do not perform better than those without MBAs and actually drive workers' wages down, reported CBS News April 4. According to a working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research, within five years of a CEO with an MBA taking over a company from a CEO without an MBA, worker pay significantly dropped. Researchers looked at companies in the U.S. and Denmark and found that in the U.S. employee compensation dropped by 6 percent and by 3 percent in Denmark when a CEO with an MBA took over.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO