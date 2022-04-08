ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Wake up your garden now

By Rosanne Loparco
Romesentinel.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore gardening season hits full throttle, it’s time to awaken the garden and get a few spring chores off your garden to-do list. Walk around your yard to inspect trees, shrubs and other overwintering plants for damage. Prune broken branches while plants are still dormant. Always use clean, sharp tools designed...

romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
BobVila

12 Bulbs to Plant in the Spring for Showstopping Summer Blooms

Add drama to flower beds and patio containers with colorful summer flowering bulbs. Depending on your planting zone, some summer flower bulbs may require a little more work than the typical spring bulb because they are tender perennials that won’t survive freezing temperatures. If you want them to bloom again next summer, you’ll have to dig them up in the fall and store them through the winter until spring, which is when to plant summer bulbs.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compost#Soil Test#Shrubs
Channel 6000

Best fertilizer for hydrangeas

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Some hydrangeas are bright white while others sport lovely hues of pink, blue, red or purple. Regardless of the color, the large blooms are a beautiful addition to any yard or garden. Don’t let the intricate flowers intimidate you, because...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Facebook
Telegraph

How to plant roses to get them off to a good start in your garden

Bare root roses (meaning the kind that have been grown in a field and then lifted without soil and sent to you in the post) are still available to buy from specialist nurseries online. Alternatively, containerised roses grown in pots of compost are now widely available from your local garden centre.
GARDENING
The Guardian

Time the planting right and you’ll have blooming gladioli all summer long

Glads like the good life, so plant in a sunny spot, top-dress, stake the flower spikes, then enjoy their velvety hues. Last year, I went a little mad for gladioli and filled my allotment with them. I would wander back through the park from a day’s digging with armloads of the blooms to take home. It felt so decadent to have such huge flowers to fill the house with.
GARDENING
The Atlantic

Who Moved My Seed?

Zamia pseudoparasitica is a paradox packaged into a Panamanian plant. Its sticky yellow seeds are absolute chonksters, each about the size of a Sour Patch Kid—perfectly designed, it would seem, to pop off the plant and drop straight into the soil. And yet, that’s exactly the fate the plant doesn’t want to befall its progeny. The real estate the plants seek is in the cloud-forest canopy, some 25 to 70 feet off the ground. Among the world’s known gymnosperms, a group of more than 1,000 types of flowerless plants, pseudoparasitica is the only species that refuses to root properly in soil. It prefers instead to grow on top of other plants, draping itself across tree branches, or nestling into the crooks of trunks at four-story-building height, its roots dangling like dreadlocks. Knobby cones and frondlike leaves give it the look of a stunted palm uncannily “growing in a tree,” says Lilisbeth Rodríguez Castro of the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute. But for years, scientists couldn’t explain how pseudoparasitica was nabbing its penthouse perch—or who or what might be helping it along.
GARDENING
Daily Commercial

From the Extension: Using succulents in your landscape

In Florida, we are very lucky in that we can grow so many different plants in our landscapes. These landscapes may be inground beds, container gardens, wall gardens, and more!. More From the Extension:Give your tastebuds a trip around the world. Bearing fruit:Looking at blackberry production in Florida. One interesting...
FLORIDA STATE
thespruce.com

7 Upcoming Garden Trends Blooming This Spring and Summer

These will be all the rage this coming season, Bloomscape's gardening expert Lindsay Pangborn notes. "As people become more confident in their gardening skills, they are more willing to make the investment in a large statement plant," she comments. "As a bonus—these plants are typically easier to care for since they're well-established and their larger pot is more forgiving of an inconsistent watering routine." Bring on those tall orange trees!
GARDENING
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Hummers time arrival to follow flowering of native plants

The birds and the bees are up to their springtime antics, bringing meanings more important than mere beauty to the garden. Clovers, dandelion, henbit, lyre-leaf salvias and other little meadow wildflowers in neighbors’ lawns are dripping with pollinators and their predators, all eager for spring feasts. Here’s hoping as many folks as possible will get on the “flower lawn” bandwagon and leave a few patches here and there as they start mowing for the season.
GARDENING
veranda.com

14 Best New Gardening Books to Buy This Spring

Whether you’re an avid “armchair” gardener or can’t wait to pull on your gardening gloves each spring, leafing through the latest gardening books is one of the delights of the season. Gardens always have been a healthy escape that lift the soul and spirits. But in the past several years, interest in all things green has skyrocketed as more people have discovered the satisfaction of gardening. Whether it’s popping a perfect cherry tomato into your mouth straight off the vine or snipping a few fresh flowers for your nightstand, plants bring us joy. In fact, research has shown that even gazing at photos of nature can reduce stress!
GARDENING
marthastewart.com

How to Keep Chipmunks Out of Your Garden

The beauty of your garden comes from the bounty that grows there—so the last thing you want is for a pest to devour your flowers and vegetables. Chipmunks, a common culprit, use their keen sense of smell to find your prized plants. "Chipmunks like all kinds of nuts and seeds, flower bulbs, and tree bark," says Sabine H. Schoenberg, a home and garden expert and the CEO of Smart. Healthy. Green. Living. "During the dry months, they often shred leaves to get to the moisture in the plants." To prevent your garden from being targeted by these little creatures, check out our expert-approved tips.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy