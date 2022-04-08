ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

16-year-old girl killed, two other teens injured in shooting near South Bronx High School

By CBSNewYork Team, Andrea Grymes
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3trzZX_0f3kCw0i00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eEuSh_0f3kCw0i00
Teen killed, 2 hurt in shooting near Bronx high school 02:08

NEW YORK -  A 16-year-old girl has died after being shot Friday afternoon in the Bronx .

Two other teens were injured in the shooting, which took place around 1:42 p.m. on East 156th Street near South Bronx High School.

Police said the trio were shot while they were walking on the street after two people nearby got into a dispute - one of them opened fire.

The injured teens include a 16-year-old girl who was shot in the leg and a 17-year-old boy hit in the buttocks. They are both in stable condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mS02W_0f3kCw0i00
NYPD news conference after 16-year-old girl shot dead in the Bronx, 2 other teens injured 03:39

The victims were rushed to Lincoln Hospital, but one of the girls did not survive.

"At this point, early in our investigation, it appears that the brazen criminals opened fire during a dispute," said NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell . "What I can say with confidence is that NYPD detectives will work tirelessly to bring those responsible for this to justice."

According to police, the shooting began with two people standing across the street from one another on 156th Street and St. Ann's Avenue. The two were "gesturing" at one another, police said, when the suspect, standing on the east side of the street, pulled out a gun and started shooting at the person on the west side.

The three teens were walking on that street and were struck. Police say they believe the victims were coming home from school.

Police said they had video of the shooting.

"I think the commissioner has been very, very clear. She's not going to tolerate the violence that's going on in the Bronx or anywhere in the city of New York. Our borough commanders in each borough are deploying their resources appropriately, and we'll defend the safety of all individuals in New York City," said Chief Timothy McCormack of the NYPD.

"All I heard was six gunshots. I saw people running, back and forth," one person said. "When I drove on that side, I saw literally the girl on the floor."

Gov. Kathy Hochul reacted to the shooting on Twitter.

"Our hearts break for their family and we pray that the other victims recover. This is why we are working to get guns off the street and hold those who commit gun crimes accountable. We must keep our children safe," Hochul wrote.

"It is absolutely OUTRAGEOUS that three teenagers have been shot this afternoon while walking home from school in our borough," Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson wrote on Twitter. "I'm devastated and truly at a loss for words. So enraging. So heartbreaking. So sad. We have learned that one of the students has passed away. Unbelievable."

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

Comments / 130

ShortySlim
1d ago

the System need to stop playing with these Thugs and get them off these Streets. Every day there is a shooting in these streets. When will someone stand tall and put them where they belong (JAIL) No Bail

Reply(13)
67
For Louisiana 13
1d ago

My deepest condolences to the family of the young lady that was killed. This is so sad when kids can't even walk home from school without getting killed. To the other two that was shot I pray that they have s full recovery. R.I.H. YOUNG LADY 💔💔🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply(4)
39
Michael Kelly
1d ago

Elections have consequences. as long as people keep voting for these soft on crime Democrats, the killing of innocent people will continue. A soft on crime Supreme Court Justice was just appointed the other day.

Reply(3)
28
Related
Shine My Crown

Mother of 2 Found Dead With Throat Slashed Inside a Bronx Apartment; Family Suspects the Boyfriend

A mother of two was dead with her throat slashed inside an apartment in the Bronx on Saturday morning. Bjana James, 37, was found unconscious and unresponsive by a sibling inside an apartment at NYCHA's Betances Houses on East 147th Street in the Mott Haven section before 3:00 am. She had a knife stuck in her chest, and her throat had been slashed. They immediately called the police.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Video Shows NYC Group Brutally Beat 13-Year-Old Girl as Others Film and Even Cheer

An attack on a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx was caught on surveillance camera, with a crew of people seen brutally beating the girl as they stole her shoes and cellphone. The video, obtained exclusively by NBC New York, shows a group of people attacking the girl, leaving her battered, bruised and traumatized. Witnesses can be seen standing around and watching the attack, recording with their smartphones — one even applauded.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Shine My Crown

Atlanta Woman Fatally Shot in Dispute Over Bowling Ball; Victim Was Mother of Rapper Young Thug's Son

An Atlanta woman was fatally shot at a local bowling alley on Friday. Police say the deadly dispute was over a bowling ball. The incident took place at Metro Fun Center along Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta. LaKevia Jackson, 31, attended a friend's celebration at the bowling alley. Later in the evening, she got into a fight with a male suspect. He pulled out a gun and shot her as she was leaving the bowling alley---after waiting 20 minutes for her to exit the venue.
ATLANTA, GA
Fox News

Florida man dead, model lover found soaked in blood

Florida police say a 27-year-old Miami man died of a knife wound to the chest Sunday — as video shows his Instagram model girlfriend was spotted soaked in blood, wearing handcuffs and being questioned by investigators. But so far, there have been no charges. Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli suffered "an...
MIAMI, FL
PIX11

Video shows man rip hair from victim’s head during assault

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — During a caught-on-video assault, one suspect slapped a fellow A train rider multiple times before ripping some of his hair out. NYPD released footage of the March 19 attack Wednesday. The incident took place about 2:22 p.m., when the suspect approached a 22-year-old man and remarked twice about “carrying pepper […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Gibson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Bronx#Nypd#Guns#Nypd News#Lincoln Hospital
PIX11

Trio kick, punch 13-year-old girl, steal her sneakers in the Bronx

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — A trio beat a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx, then stole her sneakers and cellphone, police said Tuesday. The teen was approached from behind by three people, all believed to be teens around 16 to 18 years old, on March 15 on Valentine Avenue near East 194th Street, officials said. […]
BRONX, NY
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS New York

NYPD: Twin brothers shot, 1 fatally, in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says two men were shot Tuesday night in the Bronx. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on East 161st Street in the Concourse section of the borough.Police said 30-year-old Derrick Owens was killed and his twin brother was wounded. The brother was listed in stable condition at an area hospital after being shot in the leg.There was no immediate word on what led up to the shooting, and no arrest have been made.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Suspects shot at couple outside Long Island mall: police

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A verbal argument escalated Wednesday evening when two men fired toward a couple entering a Long Island mall, officials said. A Nassau County Police Department official told PIX1 News the couple was entering into the Roosevelt Field mall’s Nordstrom store when they “exchanged words” with two men leaving the same […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Pair attack man while onboard Manhattan-bound train: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two suspects — one carrying a dog — assaulted a 39-year man on a J train March 5, police said Thursday. The train was approaching the Crescent Street station about 2:25 a.m. when the two suspects stabbed the victim multiple times in the head, back and arms. The suspects […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
21K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy