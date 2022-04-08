16-year-old girl killed, two other teens injured in shooting near South Bronx High School

NEW YORK - A 16-year-old girl has died after being shot Friday afternoon in the Bronx .

Two other teens were injured in the shooting, which took place around 1:42 p.m. on East 156th Street near South Bronx High School.

Police said the trio were shot while they were walking on the street after two people nearby got into a dispute - one of them opened fire.

The injured teens include a 16-year-old girl who was shot in the leg and a 17-year-old boy hit in the buttocks. They are both in stable condition.

The victims were rushed to Lincoln Hospital, but one of the girls did not survive.

"At this point, early in our investigation, it appears that the brazen criminals opened fire during a dispute," said NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell . "What I can say with confidence is that NYPD detectives will work tirelessly to bring those responsible for this to justice."

According to police, the shooting began with two people standing across the street from one another on 156th Street and St. Ann's Avenue. The two were "gesturing" at one another, police said, when the suspect, standing on the east side of the street, pulled out a gun and started shooting at the person on the west side.

The three teens were walking on that street and were struck. Police say they believe the victims were coming home from school.

Police said they had video of the shooting.

"I think the commissioner has been very, very clear. She's not going to tolerate the violence that's going on in the Bronx or anywhere in the city of New York. Our borough commanders in each borough are deploying their resources appropriately, and we'll defend the safety of all individuals in New York City," said Chief Timothy McCormack of the NYPD.

"All I heard was six gunshots. I saw people running, back and forth," one person said. "When I drove on that side, I saw literally the girl on the floor."

Gov. Kathy Hochul reacted to the shooting on Twitter.

"Our hearts break for their family and we pray that the other victims recover. This is why we are working to get guns off the street and hold those who commit gun crimes accountable. We must keep our children safe," Hochul wrote.

"It is absolutely OUTRAGEOUS that three teenagers have been shot this afternoon while walking home from school in our borough," Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson wrote on Twitter. "I'm devastated and truly at a loss for words. So enraging. So heartbreaking. So sad. We have learned that one of the students has passed away. Unbelievable."

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.