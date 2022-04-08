American Pickers Looking For Collections In Pennsylvania

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The American Pickers are coming to Pennsylvania this summer in search of rare artifacts and national treasures.

The pickers are back on the road and looking for leads. The “Got A Pick” Facebook page said the pickers are on the hunt for large and unique private antique collections.

The show will visit Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware in June. They’ll only consider private collections, no stores.

For information on how to get the pickers to pick over your collection, see below:

The American Pickers is a reality TV show that started airing in 2010 and has over 300 episodes.