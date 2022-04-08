ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Development and validation of prognostic nomograms for patients with metastatic small bowel adenocarcinoma: a retrospective cohort study

By Hanlong Zhu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe aimed to explore factors associated with prognosis in patients with metastatic small bowel adenocarcinoma (SBA) as well as to develop and validate nomograms to predict overall survival (OS) and cancer-specific survival (CSS). Relevant information of patients diagnosed between 2004 and 2016 was extracted from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results...

CNN

In pictures: Brooklyn subway shooting

Editor's note: This gallery contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised. Ten people were shot in a mass shooting on the New York subway on Tuesday morning, authorities said. A male train passenger put on a gas mask, deployed a gas canister and then opened fire inside a subway car,...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Hill

Putin claims Russia ‘had no other choice’ except to invade Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said his country “had no other choice” but to invade Ukraine, calling it “the right decision.”. The isolated Russian leader’s remarks, which were translated by the state-owned media outlet RT, were described as discussing the “ongoing military operations in Ukraine,” which Putin called an “an obvious thing, it was unavoidable, the only question was one of timing.”
POLITICS
CNN

Opinion: By spurning a board seat, Elon Musk could wreak havoc for Twitter

Kara Alaimo, an associate professor in the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication at Hofstra University, writes about issues affecting women and social media. She was spokeswoman for international affairs in the Treasury Department during the Obama administration. Follow her on Twitter @karaalaimo. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author. View more opinion at CNN.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Philadelphia to reimpose indoor mask mandate in public spaces

April 11 (Reuters) - Philadelphia will again require masks in indoor public settings such as restaurants, schools and businesses starting next week, the city said on Monday, responding to what appears to be a fresh wave of coronavirus transmissions. The new rule, which is set to take effect on April...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

What is a ghost gun, and why is the administration concerned?

President Biden on Monday announced a ban on unlicensed firearm kits used to manufacture weapons known as ghost guns. The rule marks the latest action by the president and his administration to crack down on the proliferation of untraceable firearms. “These guns are weapons of choice for many criminals,” Biden...
POTUS
NBC News

Ukraine foiled Russian cyberattack that tried to shut down energy grid

Russian military hackers tried and failed to attack Ukraine’s energy infrastructure last week, the country’s government and a major cybersecurity company said Tuesday. The attack was designed to infiltrate computers connected to multiple substations, then delete all files, which would shut that infrastructure down, according to Ukraine’s summary of the incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Community Policy