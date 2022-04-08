Development and validation of prognostic nomograms for patients with metastatic small bowel adenocarcinoma: a retrospective cohort study
We aimed to explore factors associated with prognosis in patients with metastatic small bowel adenocarcinoma (SBA) as well as to develop and validate nomograms to predict overall survival (OS) and cancer-specific survival (CSS). Relevant information of patients diagnosed between 2004 and 2016 was extracted from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results...www.nature.com
