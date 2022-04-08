ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Image quality enhancement in variable-refresh-rate AMOLED displays using a variable initial voltage compensation scheme

By Li Jin Kim
Cover picture for the articleIn active matrix organic light emitting diode (AMOLED) displays, when a variable refresh rate is applied and the frame rate changes, the image's color and luminance quality in AMOLED displays deteriorates. The frequency-dependent cognitive differences were experimentally demonstrated by using 6.76"³ AMOLED displays. This phenomenon is dependent on the emission time...

Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Implementation of single-qubit measurement-based t-designs using IBM processors

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08632-z, published online 23 March 2022. In the original version of this Article, Conrad Strydom was omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to conradstryd@gmail.com. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Department of Physics, Stellenbosch University,...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

CAMI II: identifying best practices and issues for metagenomics software

By providing challenges to the metagenomics community based on complex and realistic metagenome benchmark datasets, CAMI - the community-driven initiative for the Critical Assessment of Metagenome Interpretation - has created a comprehensive assessment of the performance of metagenomics software for common analyses. As part of its second contest, CAMI II, it evaluates ~5,000 submissions from 76 software programs and their different versions.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Comparative transcriptome analysis reveals differentially expressed genes related to the tissue-specific accumulation of anthocyanins in pericarp and aleurone layer for maize

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-37697-y, published online 21 February 2019. This Article contains errors. The Article states throughout that the gene GRMZM2G089528 is annotated as flavonoid 3', 5'-hydroxylase or one of members of CYP706A protein. It should state that the gene GRMZM2G089528 is annotated as predicted flavonoid 3', 5'-hydroxylase or one of members of CYP706A protein.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Polarization based discrete variables quantum key distribution via conjugated homodyne detection

Optical homodyne detection is widely adopted in continuous-variable quantum key distribution for high-rate field measurement quadratures. Besides that, those detection schemes have been being implemented for single-photon statistics characterization in the field of quantum tomography. In this work, we propose a discrete-variable quantum key distribution (DV-QKD) implementation that combines the use of phase modulators for high-speed state of polarization (SOP) generation, with a conjugate homodyne detection scheme which enables the deployment of high speed QKD systems. The channel discretization relies on the application of a detection threshold that allows to map the measured voltages as a click or no-click. Our scheme relies also on the use of a time-multiplexed pilot tone-quantum signal architecture which enables the use of a Bob locally generated local oscillator and opens the door to an effective polarization drift compensation scheme. Besides that, our results shows that for higher detection threshold values we obtain a very low quantum bit error rate (QBER) on the sifted key. Nevertheless, due to huge number of discarded qubits the obtained secure key length abruptly decreases. From our results, we observe that optimizing the detection threshold and considering a system operating at 500 MHz symbol generation clock, a secure key rate of approximately 46.9 Mbps, with a sifted QBER of Â \(1.5\%\) over 40 km of optical fiber. This considering the error correction and privacy amplification steps necessary to obtain a final secure key.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

DCR for nasolacrimal duct stenosis may be less effective than for complete obstruction

To ascertain the success of endo-DCR in nasolacrimal duct stenosis (NLDS) versus nasolacrimal duct obstruction (NLDO). Consecutive adult patients with epiphora attending a tertiary lacrimal clinic from February 2012 to February 2021 were reviewed. NLDS was diagnosed by patent lacrimal syringing and combined dacryocystography (NLD stenosis) and dacryoscintigraphy (post-sac delay) findings in all eyes. Cases with evidence of canalicular stenosis or other identifiable causes of epiphora were excluded. The epiphora resolution and improvement rates following endo-DCR were compared between NLDS and complete NLDO cases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Evaluation of dental caries detection with quantitative light-induced fluorescence in comparison to different field of view devices

This study evaluated dental caries detection ability between the Qraycam and Qraypen on the same dental caries lesions. A total of 178teeth from 61patients were imaged using Qraypen CÂ®(QC) and Qraycam ProÂ®(QP) devices and evaluated using analysis software (QA2). Occlusal, secondary, and proximal dental caries were evaluated and scored according to International Caries Detection and Assessment System(ICDAS II) and X-ray criteria. Bland"“Altman plots were used to compare quantitative light-induced fluorescence(QLF) parameters obtained from the different QLF devices. Sensitivity, specificity, and area under the receiver operating characteristic curve(AUROC) were calculated. The Î”Faver. of the QLF-parameters showed that the mean difference between the two different QLF devices was close to zero and that the"‰Â±"‰5 error value was included in the mean"‰Â±"‰1.96SD range for the detection of dental caries. The accuracies for diagnosing occlusal dental caries were 0.83"“0.96 and 0.81"“0.82 and the accuracies for diagnosing proximal dental caries were 0.52"“0.62 and 0.52"“0.71 for the QC and QP devices, respectively. In conclusion, the Î”Faver. obtained from the QP showed diagnostic value mainly for screening of demineralized teeth. For teeth selected through screening, the depth of the lesion must be precisely evaluated using additional QP and radiographic imaging.
Nature.com

Retraction Note: HMGB1 Facilitated Macrophage Reprogramming towards a Proinflammatory M1-like Phenotype in Experimental Autoimmune Myocarditis Development

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep21884, published online 22 February 2016. The Authors have retracted this Article. After publication, the Authors informed the journal that Fig.Â 4 contained incorrectly reported results, and the images in Fig.Â 5 had been published elsewhere. In addition, concerns were raised regarding partial overlap in the flow cytometry plots in Fig.Â 2F (HMGB1 and HMGB1"‰+"‰anti-TLR4 groups). The Authors are unable to provide raw data used to produce the figures, and therefore retract this Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Global variations in preoperative practices concerning patients seeking primary bariatric and metabolic surgery (PACT Study): A survey of 634 bariatric healthcare professionals

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery (BMS) is a popular weight loss intervention worldwide, yet few scientific studies have examined variations in preoperative practices globally. This study aimed to capture global variations in preoperative practices concerning patients planned for BMS. Methods. A 41-item questionnaire-based survey...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Low testosterone and cardiometabolic risks in a real-world study of US male firefighters

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-93603-z, published online 09 July 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Funding section now reads:. "This publication was made possible by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Grant/Award Number: EMW "“ 2017 "“ FP "“ 00445 (author DLS), FundaÃ§Ã£o...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

On the use of preclinical imaging to explore the principles of brain function in rodent models and their relevance for illnesses of the human mind

We recently published in Translational Psychiatry an article that examine the strategies for evaluating brain function at the whole-brain level [1]. In this review, we covered several methods, from functional MRI to functional ultrasound to calcium imaging. For each technique, we wrote a brief history of its development, the physical notion, some key applications, its potentials, and its limitations. We concluded that methods for imaging the rodent brain at the network level are growing and will advance our understanding of brain function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Single-atom Cu anchored catalysts for photocatalytic renewable H production with a quantum efficiency of 56%

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27698-3, published online 10 January 2022. In Supplementary Fig.Â 28b in the Supplementary PDF for this article, the figure panel incorrectly read '345 mW/cm2' but should have been '34.5 mW/cm2'. In the caption of Supplementary Fig.Â 20 in the Supplementary PDF for this article, the...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Statistical machine learning of sleep and physical activity phenotypes from sensor data in 96,220 UK Biobank participants

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-26174-1, published online: 21 May 2018. This Article contains an error in Supplementary Table 1, where the "Ground truth"‰â†’"‰Predictionâ†“" labels were incorrectly ordered as "Prediction"‰â†’"‰Ground truthâ†“". Additionally, the...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: A pandemic-enabled comparison of discovery platforms demonstrates a naÃ¯ve antibody library can match the best immune-sourced antibodies

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27799-z, published online 24 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in References 1, 33 and 77. Ref. 1 was incorrectly given with incomplete bibliographical information as: 'Jackson, L. A. et al. An mRNA Vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 "“ Preliminary Report. N. Engl. J....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: The AUTOTAC chemical biology platform for targeted protein degradation via the autophagy-lysosome system

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28520-4, published online 16 February 2022. The original version of this Article omitted from the author list the 8th author Srinivasrao Ganipisetti, who is from the University of Louisville. Consequently, Srinivasrao Ganipisetti's initials were added to the Competing Interests section, which now reads as follows: 'Seoul National University and AUTOTAC Bio, Inc. have filed patent applications (C.H.J., H.Y.K., M.J.L., A.J.H., S.G., J.E.N., H.T.K., and Y.T.K.; US 17/262,157 undergoing continuation-in-part, PCT/KR2019/009205 under examination; proof-of-concept AUTOTAC platform) based on the results of this study. The remaining authors declare no competing interests.' Additionally, Srinivasrao Ganipisetti's initials were added to the Author Contributions, and the corrected sentence reads as follows: 'ATLs binding the p62-ZZ domain were synthesized and modeled by S.G., K.Y.K., J.E.N., and H.T.K.' This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Rehabilitation outcome in people with spinal cord injuries resulting from diving in South Korea

Retrospective electronic medical record review combined with a telephone interview. The purpose of this study was to describe the neurological and socio-professional outcomes of patients with diving injuries of the cervical spine. Setting. A tertiary hospital and its affiliated rehabilitation hospital in South Korea. Methods. Electronic medical records were reviewed...
ASIA
Nature.com

Long-term physical therapy for neuropathic pain after cervical spinal cord injury and resting state electroencephalography: a case report

Neuropathic pain after spinal cord injury is difficult to treat, and it is associated with abnormalities in the function of the thalamus-to-cortex neural circuitry. Aerobic exercise provides immediate improvement in neuropathic pain and is associated with abnormal resting electroencephalography (EEG) findings in patients with spinal cord injury. This study aimed to investigate whether physical therapy, including walking, can improve neuropathic pain and EEG peak alpha frequency (PAF) in the long term in a patient with cervical spinal cord injury.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Effect of a peer-led education intervention on dietary behaviour and physical activity among adolescents in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam: a pilot study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. This pilot study aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of peer-led education intervention on physical activity, sedentary behaviours, and dietary behaviours among adolescents in HCM city, Vietnam. Among students in the intervention arm after a 9-month follow-up, total energy intake was reduced by 304"‰kcal/day, fat by 13"‰g/day, carbohydrate by 39"‰g/day, and sweet foods by 20"‰g/day, compared to pre-intervention figures (p"‰<"‰0.05, adjusted for age, BMI at baseline, gender, the interaction between measurement time and intervention groups, and cluster effect in schools). Only total energy intake was significantly lower in the intervention than control students (p"‰<"‰0.05, after adjustment). Our pilot project has established the feasibility of a peer-led intervention to improve lifestyles among adolescents in HCM city and evidence of improvements in dietary intake. Australian New Zealand Clinical Trials Registry: ACTRN12619000421134.
EDUCATION

