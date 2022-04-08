ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Marco's Pizza to celebrate one-year anniversary of Conroe location

By Maegan Kirby
 3 days ago
Marco’s Pizza will celebrate its one-year anniversary at 3000 W. Davis Ste., Conroe, on May 13, according to owner Brian Lee. The pizza chain serves...

Greggo’s Pizza and Subs to open in Conroe

Greggo’s Pizza and Subs will open in the first part of April at 2466 FM 1488, Conroe, according to owner Ryan d’Avignon. The restaurant will feature subs, pizzas, appetizers, salad and beer. D’Avignon said his parents opened Greek Tony’s Pizza in Conroe in 1982, and he hopes to bring back the same taste in his pizzas, with the restaurant honoring his father's nickname "Greggo." http://greggospizza.com.
Marco's Pizza opening new locations in Tomball, Magnolia

Marco’s Pizza is opening two new locations in Tomball and Magnolia, according to owners Keith and Rocio Sizemore. The Tomball location is projected to open in late April at 14635 FM 2920, Ste. 101, Tomball, and the Magnolia location will open in May at 32725 FM 2978, Ste. 104. The locations will serve classic and specialty pizzas, pizza bowls, subs, wings and more for carryout and delivery. 281-954-4949 (Tomball), 832-990-6200 (Magnolia). www.marcos.com.
Person
Brian Austin
Conroe-based Bleyl Engineering celebrating 25 years

Bleyl Engineering will celebrate its 25th anniversary March 24. The firm provides civil engineering, design, planning and construction management services to public- and private-sector clients. Bleyl Engineering was founded by John Bleyl in 1997 and is headquartered in Conroe at 100 Nugent St. with offices in Austin, Bryan-College Station and Houston. Clients have included the cities of Conroe and Willis, Montgomery County, April Sound and Walden as well as projects such as Bentwater on Lake Conroe and the Deison Technology Park. 936-441-7833. www.bleylengineering.com.
Celebrate Mestizo’s 23rd anniversary with a donation to GBRFB

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge restaurant known for cooking up exquisite Mexican cuisine for over two decades is celebrating its anniversary by giving back to the community. Mestizo Louisiana Méxican Cuisine located at 2323 S. Acadian Thruway has been serving customers for 23 years. To commemorate...
Pizza Bruno to open location in Orlando’s College Park

Bagel Bruno is no more in College Park, but the denizens thereof haven’t seen the last of Bruno Zacchini. And this time, he’s bringing pizza. It’s been a minute since 2016, when Pizza Bruno fired its first pies in Orlando’s Curry Ford neighborhood to fairly instant and pretty perpetual critical acclaim. Its second iteration, Zacchini estimates, will open in the ballpark of August. “If I could, ...
REXA, Inc. breaks ground on new facility in Tomball

REXA, Inc. broke ground on its new office building at 20338 Telge Road, Bldg. E, Tomball, on March 22, Marketing Manager Nick Lalos said. The anticipated opening date is October 1. The new office will be 18,000 square feet and will offer in-house repairs, field service support and client technical training in addition to keeping models and spare parts in stock. 281-351-7222. www.rexa.com.
Senior living facility Worthington Manor to have grand opening in Conroe

Senior living facility Worthington Manor will have its grand opening at 1999 Lakes of Wedgewood Drive, Conroe, on April 21. The assisted living center will offer farm-to-table influenced dining, pet-friendly floor plans and a holistic approach to wellness. 936-647-3909. www.meridiansenior.com/senior-living/tx/conroe/worthington-manor. Reporter, xxConroe/Montgomery. Maegan joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter...
CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: 10 businesses now open or coming soon to Round Rock; Main Street Food Hall plans in Frisco fall through and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of April 5. Note: The following stories were published April 3-4. Central Texas. Several new businesses are making their way to Round Rock. The latest crop includes coffee companies, a bank...
Learn about Hunters Creek Estates, April's featured neighborhood

This Friendswood neighborhood has 51 single-family properties adjacent to an H-E-B and other amenities, such as parks and restaurants. Schools: Cline Elementary School, Friendswood Junior High School, Friendswood High School. *As of April 1. Property taxes (in dollars) Galveston County 0.41494. Friendswood 0.48731. Friendswood ISD 1.2394. Galveston County road/flood 0.00956.
Scooter's Coffee now open in Katy

Scooter's Coffee opened a new Katy location March 21 and will have a ribbon cutting for the store on April 22. The coffee franchise is located at 2255 Fry Road and serves espresso, coffee drinks, smoothies and pastries. They also have locations throughout Texas and the United States. 281-819-7140. www.scooterscoffee.com.
Deen's Cheesesteak and Pizza opens new location in Cypress

Houston-based Deen’s Cheesesteak and Pizza opened a new location where Jade Garden was previously located at 12740 Grant Road, Cypress, on April 5. The restaurant offers Philly cheesesteaks, pizzas and other items, including gluten-free and health-conscious options. Deen’s has three locations in the Houston area. 832-639-8735. www.deenshouston.com. Reporter,...
Tomball Rental Center reaches 45 years in business

Tomball Rental Center, 27219 Hwy. 249, Tomball, celebrated 45 years in business on March 1, according to co-owner Greg Kitchens. The rental center offers party rental supplies, and maintenance and cleanup equipment. 281-351-7368. www.tomballrental.com. www.tomballparty.com. Reporter, Houston. Kayli joined Community Impact Newspaper in February 2022 covering the cities of Tomball...
