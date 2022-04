IRVINE (CBSLA) — It’s been 20 years since professor Iryna Zenyuk left Ukraine, but even as time passes all she remembers is the peaceful childhood she had. “It was very peaceful,” said the UC Irvine engineering professor. “Very nice childhood that I had in Ukraine.” But those memories of peace have disappeared amid a Russian invasion that continues to leave nothing but destruction and death in its wake. “This is the war that took away all of those things that were so precious to me,” she said. Not one to stand idly by, Zenyuk looked for any way to help those attempting to flee...

IRVINE, CA ・ 23 DAYS AGO