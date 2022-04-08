ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicyclist Suffers Severe Head Trauma In Oakland Hit-And-Run

Oakland Police patrol cars. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — A bicyclist was being treated for severe head injuries Friday and the driver of a Cadillac Escalade was being sought by Oakland police after a hit-and-run collision.

Oakland police said the collision was reported shortly after 4 p.m. in the 800 block of East 15th Street.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the bicyclist was traveling east on East 15th Street in a bike lane and was hit as he was going through the intersection at Eighth Avenue.

The bicyclist had a green light, according to police, and the driver of the Cadillac ran a red light while traveling south on Eighth Avenue.

After the collision, the driver of the Cadillac put the car in reverse and headed east of East 15th Street. Investigators said speed appears to have played a role in the collision.

The bicyclist was identified as a 38-year-old Oakland man.

Anyone with information about it is asked to call police department’s traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570.

