Beloved NJ 6-Year-Old Dies Suddenly In Sleep

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Beloved Morris County six-year-old Daniella Obiageli Tetteh died suddenly in her sleep and was pronounced dead at St. Clare's Hospital in Denville, NJ on Sunday, April 3.

Lovingly called “Princess Ella,” Daniella was born in Paterson before moving to Rockaway with her family, where she lived at the time of her death, her obituary says.

Daniella was a student at Pillar Elementary School in Livingston, according to her memorial.

Daniella leaves behind her parents, Ifeoluwa Fawole-Tetteh and Daniel Tetteh; younger sister, Netania Tetteh; maternal grandparents, and extended family members.

Daniella’s funeral was held at Apostolic Faith Church in Wharton on Friday, April 8.

Donations can be made in Daniella’s memory by sending a Zelle payment to the account of lfeoluwafawole@gmail.com with “a memo stating, “Daniella Tetteh Memorial.”

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

