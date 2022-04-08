Girl, 11, fulfills Make-A-Wish dream during Cal Poly Rodeo

The Cal Poly Rodeo is helping fulfill a Make-A-Wish dream this week.

Maddie Owens, 11, from Winton, was able to barrel race in the rodeo Wednesday night and will also do it again Saturday.

She was diagnosed with cancer last year, but is now in remission.

Owens says riding horses is one of the things she loves most and she’s competing during the rodeo as a special guest.

“I had a lot of fun and, yeah, I can't wait to do it again," she told KSBY.

Owens says she has ridden horses her entire life.

Wednesday was a special ASI-sponsored student rodeo night. The Cal Poly Rodeo Finals take place Saturday night. It’s a sold out event.

