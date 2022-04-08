ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Girl, 11, fulfills Make-A-Wish dream during Cal Poly Rodeo

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ToqC4_0f3k9IDA00

The Cal Poly Rodeo is helping fulfill a Make-A-Wish dream this week.

Maddie Owens, 11, from Winton, was able to barrel race in the rodeo Wednesday night and will also do it again Saturday.

She was diagnosed with cancer last year, but is now in remission.

Owens says riding horses is one of the things she loves most and she’s competing during the rodeo as a special guest.

“I had a lot of fun and, yeah, I can't wait to do it again," she told KSBY.

Owens says she has ridden horses her entire life.

Wednesday was a special ASI-sponsored student rodeo night. The Cal Poly Rodeo Finals take place Saturday night. It’s a sold out event.

Comments / 0

Related
L'Observateur

Dreams Come True of Louisiana fulfills 6-year-old’s wish

DESTREHAN — Many families remember March 12, 2020 as the day the world began to shut down amid rapidly rising COVID-19 cases in Louisiana. For the McDonald family, March 12, 2020 was the start of a new journey even more frightening than a pandemic. Brian and Abby took their...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winton, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Rodeo, CA
Kingsport Times-News

A Wish is a Dream Your Heart Makes: Kingsport family heads to Disney World

KINGSPORT — While other Kingsport students are enjoying spring break this week, Brandon Helton will see a wish fulfilled on his first ever trip to Walt Disney World. Helton is an 18-year-old Dobyns-Bennett student who, along with his parents and his two brothers, Isaac and Jordan, will embark on his Make-A-Wish request — a trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make A Wish#Riding Horses#Horse#Asi#The Cal Poly Rodeo Finals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
Santa Barbara Edhat

America's First Female Tattoo Artists Pictured in Santa Barbara

The above photo is from 1907, Gus & Maude Wagner (identified in the caption as “wife”) and their tattoo parlor and sideshow in Santa Barbara. Maud Stevens Wagner was a contortionist and aerialist, she met her husband Gus Wagner at the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis. He wanted to date her, she wanted to learn how to tattoo, a bargain was struck and Gus taught her how to hand-poke. Maud Wagner became the first known western female tattoo artist in the United States.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy