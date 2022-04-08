ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

Law enforcement arrests man wanted here and Arizona

CLARKTON — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant with the assistance of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, March 29, on Burney Ford Road and found their man.

The search warrant was the result of a multi-agency investigation involving the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles License and Theft Bureau, Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Arrested was Wade Anthony Garcia, who was subsequently charged with three counts of firearm by felon; possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana; manufacture marijuana; felony possession of marijuana; attempted obtaining property by false pretense; two counts of obtaining property by false pretense; perjury; identity theft; access government computer to defraud; and felony conspiracy.

Investigating officials discovered that Garcia had allegedly used a different name in Arizona and Tennessee, where he was convicted of narcotic and identity theft-related crimes. He is currently wanted out of Arizona under his alias, Donovan Davis.

Garcia is currently being held in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $1,126,000 bond, and is also being held for extradition back to Arizona.

IN THIS ARTICLE
