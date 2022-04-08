ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Carson, CO

Fort Carson conducting 950 acre controlled burn

By Anissa Connell
 3 days ago
Fort Carson is conducting a 950 acre controlled burn that may be visible to the community.

The controlled burn started around 10 a.m. and is expected to conclude around 5 p.m. today. There is no need to call 911 about this fire visible for miles around the Mountain Post.

There is a fire working along Falcon Highway in northeastern El Paso County that is being attacked by multiple agencies.

Fort Carson Fire and Emergency Services said the controlled burn was happening at its eastern boundary.

