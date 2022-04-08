ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Female pedestrian hospitalized after getting struck by an SUV in the Gaslamp District (San Diego, CA)

 3 days ago

A woman received injuries after being hit by an SUV Thursday when she exited an Uber car in the Gaslamp District.

As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian accident took place in the 500 Market St. The early reports showed that the woman’s Uber driver stopped his sedan at around 9:10 p.m. [...]

April 8, 2022

Browse through Today’s California Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.

