An Immersive Theatrical Experience

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Edgewood String Quartet formed to provide socially distanced, masked, live concerts in safe spaces for the public. Now that concerts and shows are resuming in person and indoors, the Edgewood String Quartet is performing at Pullman Yards in a program called “Tasting Notes: Dinner with Picasso.” The current “Imagine Picasso” exhibit currently on view at Pullman Yards inspired this concert. The hour-long performance also includes a four-course dinner in relation to the music. “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes was joined via Zoom by violinist Adelaide Federici of the Edgewood String Quartet and Adam Rosenfelt, owner of Pullman Yards, to discuss this multifaceted evening.
