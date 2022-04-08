An Immersive Theatrical Experience

Mark your calendars: an immersive experience inspired by Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont's iconic fairytale Beauty and the Beast is heading to New York. Here is what we know about it so far: the 90-minute program will kick off on August 31 and run through January 1, 2023. Each session will last about 90 minutes and early bird tickets, which are available for purchase now, cost $35 per person—a price that includes the "theatrical" portion of the affair and two bespoke cocktails. As for where, exactly, the experience will be: it's a secret.

