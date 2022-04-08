ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, ME

An Immersive Theatrical Experience

bowdoin.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than four years in the dark, Pickard Theater is coming back to life soon as a new musical hits the stage. Bowdoin’s department of theater and dance taps a wealth of in-house talent for its latest production, Hook, Line, and Sinker. Inspired by a European folk tale about a...

www.bowdoin.edu

Comments / 0

Time Out New York

A secret 'Beauty and the Beast' immersive experience is coming to NY

Mark your calendars: an immersive experience inspired by Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont's iconic fairytale Beauty and the Beast is heading to New York. Here is what we know about it so far: the 90-minute program will kick off on August 31 and run through January 1, 2023. Each session will last about 90 minutes and early bird tickets, which are available for purchase now, cost $35 per person—a price that includes the "theatrical" portion of the affair and two bespoke cocktails. As for where, exactly, the experience will be: it's a secret.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Gilbert Gottfried Dies: Beloved Comedian and Voice Icon Was 67

Click here to read the full article. Gilbert Gottfried, the beloved comedian known for his outsize onstage talents as a stand-up comic and as an iconic voice actor on television and film, has died. The actor was 67 and died after battling a long illness. The news was first shared via Twitter by fellow comedian Jason Alexander, who wrote, “Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family.” Gottfried’s family shared a message...
CELEBRITIES
NECN

A New Immersive King Tut Art Experience Is Coming to Boston

Are you interested in Egypt and the history of King Tut? If so, a new immersive art experience that commemorates the 100-year anniversary of the 1922 unearthing of King Tut's tomb is coming to Boston. The exhibition, titled “Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience,” will be on display at SoWa...
BOSTON, MA
WABE

Edgewood String Quartet to perform at new Picasso immersive experience

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Edgewood String Quartet formed to provide socially distanced, masked, live concerts in safe spaces for the public. Now that concerts and shows are resuming in person and indoors, the Edgewood String Quartet is performing at Pullman Yards in a program called “Tasting Notes: Dinner with Picasso.” The current “Imagine Picasso” exhibit currently on view at Pullman Yards inspired this concert. The hour-long performance also includes a four-course dinner in relation to the music. “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes was joined via Zoom by violinist Adelaide Federici of the Edgewood String Quartet and Adam Rosenfelt, owner of Pullman Yards, to discuss this multifaceted evening.
MUSIC
98.7 WFGR

‘Prince: The Immersive Experience’ Exhibit to Launch in Chicago

A new interactive exhibit titled Prince: The Immersive Experience is set to open in Chicago on June 9. Located at the Shops at North Bridge on the Magnificent Mile, the exhibit will feature a partial recreation of Paisley Park's famed Studio A, archival material from various eras of Prince's career such as clothing, guitars and photographs and a special 3-D representation of the iconic Purple Rain album cover.
CHICAGO, IL
Las Cruces Sun-News

New Mexico tubist to speak at Mesilla Valley Film Society fundraiser

MESILLA - The Mesilla Valley Film Society will host tubist, author and inspirational speaker Richard Antoine White at the Fountain Theatre on April 30. White is known for his clear sound and stylistic flexibility, formed over two decades of performing on the world’s classical music stages, according to a news release. He is the principal tubist of the New Mexico Philharmonic and professor of tuba at the University of New Mexico.
MESILLA, NM
DoYouRemember?

The Real Reason Gene Hackman Quit Hollywood Forever

He was trained to be an actor, not a star, his words, but Gene Hackman will be remembered as both, even after this shooting star finally escaped the Hollywood limelight. A two-time Oscar winner out of an impressive five nominations, this guy has his share of trophies. So why did this legend step away from it all? And what went on behind the camera?
CELEBRITIES

