GM Bolsters Global Public Policy Team With New Hires

GM recently made a small but critical change to the way it reports sales, altering the way in which it records loaner vehicle sales. Before we get into the change, it bears covering a few technical terms to better understand what this change is and why it matters. Like other automakers, GM occasionally offers “loaner” vehicles to its customers. Also known as DRAC (“daily rent-a-car”) vehicles, GM dealers would originally record the vehicles that it placed in the loaner vehicles program in the GM sales system. Even though the loaner vehicle was not technically “sold” at that time (that is, it would not be titled and would likely be running a dealer tag/plate), the bottom line is that a vehicle sale would still be recorded in the GM sales system.

