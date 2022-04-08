Fire Hydrant Flushing

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Miami Township residents say fire hydrants near their homes have been out of service for about six months. In some neighborhoods, fire hydrants can be seen wrapped in plastic and out of commission. Neighbors say multiple sites like this gives them cause for concern. “It seems...
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The city and the independent water board are moving toward what both sides hope will be a permanent settlement to long-running litigation over fire hydrants. Both sides have been locked in a bitter dispute since 2018, when the city accused the Prichard Water Works & Sewer...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police responded to a scary crash Thursday morning, just north of downtown Des Moines. Police told KCCI a driver lost control at 14th Street and University Avenue and hit a power pole, snapping it. The crash also took out a fire hydrant. The front end...
A large fire tore through a Flushing shopping mall early Thursday that houses around 30 kiosks, according to the FDNY. Firefighters responded to a report of a fire taking place at the one-story mall, located at 40-10 Main St. at around 6 a.m. and quickly upgraded the blaze to a five-alarm fire which brought more than 200 firefighters to the scene, FDNY officials said.
Northampton Township announced that its annual spring flushing of fire hydrants and water mains is set for Monday, April 4 through Tuesday, April 26. Visit nbcmatoday.org for a schedule of specific dates flushing will occur in your area. During this period, residents may notice discoloration in the water or reduced...
Comments / 0