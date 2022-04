MESILLA - The Mesilla Valley Film Society will host tubist, author and inspirational speaker Richard Antoine White at the Fountain Theatre on April 30. White is known for his clear sound and stylistic flexibility, formed over two decades of performing on the world’s classical music stages, according to a news release. He is the principal tubist of the New Mexico Philharmonic and professor of tuba at the University of New Mexico.

