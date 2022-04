Potential students will have an opportunity to gear up for the fall semester during Barton’s popular “Enrollment Day” sessions, which start on April 12 and will continue throughout the summer. Students can call (620) 792-9286 or visit enroll.bartonccc.edu to sign up or find more information. Students can apply for admission before coming to campus by visiting apply.bartonccc.edu.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 18 DAYS AGO