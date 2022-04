NEWPORT — From "Rich Girl" to "Private Eyes" to "You Make My Dreams," the music of Hall & Oates made the two musicians one of the best-selling duos of all time. Next week, one half of the popular pop-rock team will be in Newport on his final stop of a tour that began Wednesday in Phoenixville, Pa., and included stops in New Hampshire, New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

