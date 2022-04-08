ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VB Public Works Announces Road Work on Providence Road

​Virginia Beach Public Works has announced that a road improvement project on Providence Road will begin on Sunday, April 10.

The work will be on Providence Road from Indian River Road to the city line – both eastbound and westbound lanes. The work will include milling, paving, and pavement marking improvements.

The work hours will begin at 7 p.m. each evening and end at 5 a.m. The project will likely produce traffic delays, congestion, and some construction noise.

Advanced warning signs will be clearly posted advising motorists of lane closures. Citizens are urged to use alternate traffic routes when possible.

All scheduled work is weather permitting. The project is scheduled to be completed by April 29.

Virginia Paving is the contractor for the project.

For additional information, please contact Dennis Simon at (757) 385-1470, or Lonnie Minson with Virginia Paving at (757) 675-8714.

Virginia Beach is an independent city located on the southeastern coast of the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the population was 437,994; Located on the Atlantic Ocean at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, Virginia Beach is included in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. This area, known as "America's First Region", also includes the independent cities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Suffolk, as well as other smaller cities, counties, and towns of Hampton Roads.

