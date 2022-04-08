ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloud County, KS

Thunderbirds sweep doubleheader from Coffeyville

Concordia Blade-Empire
 2 days ago

The Cloud County Community College softball team picked up a pair of Jayhawk Conference Division II victories over Coffeyville Community College Wednesday at the CCCC Softball Field. Cloud County downed Coffeyville 10-2 in five innings in the first game of the doubleheader. The Thunderbirds, now 15-16 overall and 4-10...

KTEN.com

Southeastern softball moves above .500 with dominant win over SWOSU

DURANT, Okla. - Southeastern swatted 15 hits led by the duo of Peyton Streetman and Cheyenne Mahy en route to its second-straight run-rule victory, this time taking a 13-1 decision over Southwestern Oklahoma State in five innings on Friday afternoon at the Southeastern Softball Field. The win lifts the Savage...
DURANT, OK
JC Post

JCHS track and field finishes second at Maize

Junction City Blue Jay and Lady Jay track teams both finished second in their brackets of competition at the Maize Invitational. Coach Randall Zimmerman noted that the Lady Jays just finished seven points behind first place Salina South while the boys squad finished second behind Maize. In the individual highlights...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Kearney Hub

Lopers split doubleheader with Emporia State; Liesch enters hits club

KEARNEY — Senior right fielder Carlee Liesch reached 200 career hits and senior second baseman Abbie Vodicka went 2 for 2 with two RBIs as the University of Nebraska at Kearney earned a split in Friday’s softball doubleheader at Patriot Park, winning the second game 7-5. On a windy day at the ballpark, the Hornets (19-19, 8-6) hit a solo home run in the top of the eighth inning to take the first game, 2-1.
KEARNEY, NE
Hutch Post

Hutch High Baseball swept by Campus

HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Baseball team was swept by Campus on Friday night at Hobart-Detter Field 11-2 and 14-0 in 5 innings. Hutchinson (1-5) fell behind early in game one and couldn't come back in an 11-2 loss to Haysville Campus on Friday. Haysville Campus scored on a single by Jake Jost and a fielder's choice by Caleb Smith in the second inning.. Hutch lost despite out-hitting Haysville Campus ten to five. In the second inning, Haysville Campus got their offense started. Haysville Campus scored one run when Jost singled. Haysville Campus broke the game open by scoring six runs in the fifth inning. Ian Davis, Aidan Williams, Grady Clements, and Christian Sicard each drove in runs during the inning. Jacob Vulgamore was the winning pitcher for Haysville Campus. Vulgamore lasted six innings, allowing seven hits and two runs while striking out six and walking zero. Kyan Caudillo threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.. Maliki Miller took the loss for the Salthawks . Miller surrendered four runs on one hit over two and two-thirds innings.. The Salthawks totaled ten hits in the game. Carter Morgan, Kinser Newquist , and Caiden Beavers each racked up multiple hits for Hutchinson. Beavers, Newquist , and Morgan each managed two hits to lead the Salthawks.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KOLR10 News

Springfield Cardinals pick up first win of 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It looked to be a certainty, but was still tested late. The Springfield Cardinals beat Northwest Arkansas 14-11 on Saturday evening for the first win of the 2022 season. The Cardinals (1-1) held a 13-3 lead through the first seven innings, before the Naturals outscored them the final two innings 8-1. Springfield […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

