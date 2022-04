SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Crawfest is set to return to Betty Virginia Park in Shreveport Friday after COVID forced the festival to take a two-year hiatus. This year’s fest boasts an expanded lineup that celebrates the area’s music and organizer Matt Snyder wants to make it the biggest year for the festival to date.

