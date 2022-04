LANSING – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made her bid for a second four-year term official Thursday, submitting what she said were 30,000 signatures to get her name on the 2022 ballot. "With tough times, we need steady leadership now more than ever," Whitmer, joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, told a group of supporters outside...

LANSING, MI ・ 26 DAYS AGO