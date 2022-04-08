Shine A Light On Literacy

In the early months of 2020, the Citrus Community Concert Choir had been practicing for their spring concert, which was to be called “Luminous Night.”. The pandemic put that on the back burner, said Karen Medrano, Citrus Community Concert Choir music director. “We were able to do our first...
WACO, Texas — There's a special kind of coffee being brewed just outside the footprint of the Magnolia neighborhood in Waco. "It's a ministry and we want them to know we want to be a light in Waco and they can come here and have a welcomed space, some good good coffee and some great fudge too," said Cheryl Urbanovski, one of the owners of Market on 8th.
Comments / 0