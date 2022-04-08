EPA settles pair of pollution cases in Utah's Uinta Basin

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.

COLORADO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO