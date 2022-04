Gaston County has one contested race for District Court judge, but so far only the incumbent Republican has reported raising any real money for the campaign. Republican District Court Judge Craig Collins, who has a long history of being active in GOP politics, has raised more than $20,000 for his re-election campaign. His primary challenger, Ashley Hyman, an attorney for Gaston County social services, reported raising only $100 for her campaign, a donation from a family member.

GASTON COUNTY, NC ・ 28 DAYS AGO