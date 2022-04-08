ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne Police Department Feeling Impacts of Inflation

By Joy Greenwald
101.9 KING FM
 2 days ago
From the grocery store to the gas pump, inflation and continued supply chain woes are impacting us all, and the Cheyenne Police Department is no exception. Mayor Patrick Collins says getting things like ammunition and other supplies is getting harder...

101.9 KING FM

