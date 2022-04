The New York City Public Design Commission (PDC) voted Monday to extend the iconic “Fearless Girl” sculpture’s permit to remain at her current spot across from the New York Stock Exchange, but with the caveat that plans for a permanent location must be presented in six months, the New York Times reports. The city’s vote extends the permit for 11 months, but asset management firm State Street Global Advisors, the statue’s owner, and Kristen Visbal, the artist who created the statue, must meet with the city again in six months to determine where its permanent home will be.

