Go Utah announces 2022 One Utah Summit award recipients

- Historically significant buildings with risk of river flooding: 6
--- Wells Fargo and Company Express Building, Silver Reef (very high risk)
--- Washington Cotton Factory, Washington (very high risk)
--- Jacob Hamblin House, Santa Clara (very high risk)
The Washington Cotton Factory was built between 1865-67 by early Mormon settlers to Utah. In an initiative led by Utah governor and LDS Church President Brigham Young to ensure Mormon self-sufficiency, settlers created and ran the cotton factory, likely using the forced labor of enslaved Black people. Flooding has posed problems for Utahns in Washington since before the settlers arrived, repeatedly washing away dams built to contain the waters and causing damage to crops and buildings.
Comments / 0