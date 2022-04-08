ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Go Utah announces 2022 One Utah Summit award recipients

slenterprise.com
 1 day ago

The Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity (Go Utah) has announced the award recipients for the 2022 One...

slenterprise.com

ABC4

Cities with the worst commutes in Utah

(STACKER) – When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah water conservationists announce new drought initiative

UTAH (ABC4) – With the severe drought that has plagued Utah this past year, water conservationists are aiming to replenish Utah’s dwindling water levels. The Utah Rivers Council, along with 11 city, county, and water agency partners will be holding a virtual press conference to announce a new initiative. The initiative will focus on mitigating […]
UTAH STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why Idaho is Not One of the Safest States in the United States from COVID

COVID has been taking over the world and the country for over two years now, and while things have begun to settle down a little, it is still spreading across the globe. With the announcement of a new variant of COVID last month making its way through Europe and expected to spread like the rest, it is a fair question to ask which states are the safest from the disease. Multiple things need to be considered when taking this into account, but there is a list online that ranks the states which are the safest and which ones are more prone to the spreading pandemic.
IDAHO STATE
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
Wyoming News

#27. Utah

- Historically significant buildings with risk of river flooding: 6 --- Wells Fargo and Company Express Building, Silver Reef (very high risk) --- Washington Cotton Factory, Washington (very high risk) --- Jacob Hamblin House, Santa Clara (very high risk) The Washington Cotton Factory was built between 1865-67 by early Mormon settlers to Utah. In an initiative led by Utah governor and LDS Church President Brigham Young to ensure Mormon self-sufficiency, settlers created and ran the cotton factory, likely using the forced labor of enslaved Black people. Flooding has posed problems for Utahns in Washington since before the settlers arrived, repeatedly washing away dams built to contain the waters and causing damage to crops and buildings.
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Idaho Republican storms off after reporter asks why she spoke at event hosted by white nationalist

An interview with Idaho’s lieutenant governor went off the rails after a reporter asked her why she spoke at an event hosted by a well-known white supremacist.Last month, Lt Governor Janice McGeachin spoke at the America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC) in Orlando, Florida. The event was organised by Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist who was involved in both the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia and the “Stop the Steal” rally that led to the 2021 Capitol riot.KTVB reporter Brian Holmes asked Ms McGeachin, a Republican, why she spoke at Mr Fuentes’ event.“Are you familiar with who...
POLITICS
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
#Utah Summit
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine in Idaho

According to public health experts, vaccines are one of the best ways to protect against the continued spread of COVID-19 and reduce the likelihood of severe symptoms. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 28,700,000 Americans — or 11.5% of the 18 and older population — […]
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

7 Ways to Prepare in Idaho if World War 3 Breaks Out

The world is in a scary time these days. There is a world pandemic, scary bugs are traveling across the world, and an invasion taking place overseas. Many are scared of what could happen and have questions on what to do if a nuclear war were to break out. While there may be no possible way to see when an attack would come or if the people of Idaho would be hit, it is always best to prepare and think ahead just in case. Here are some ways to prepare and protect yourself and your family, if a nuclear war does occur.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Break
Politics
104.7 KISS FM

Wyoming Pilot Flies Russian MiG

Matt Guthmiller was the youngest pilot to fly solo around the world. He continues to fly today, taking his YouTube audience on amazing adventures with 197 thousand subscribers to his page. Matt has chosen to live in Wyoming in an airport community on the western side of the state. Watch...
CASPER, WY
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
ABC 15 News

Water crisis at Arizona's Lake Powell

Since the turn of the 21st century, the drought across the western United States has eaten up the snowpack and water supply. Levels at Lake Powell in northern Arizona dipped to an historic low that water managers have been afraid of. The Colorado River, which Lake Powell flows through, was...
ARIZONA STATE
K2 Radio

Why Wyoming Is The Least Populated State?

Wyoming is such a beautiful state. There are a lot of opportunities for anyone who wants to build just about any kind of dream. 80% of America lives East of what seems to be a dividing line between the Midwest and the east coast. There are some big pockets of...
WYOMING STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

A Grizzly Bear in Idaho is Killing Livestock and Fish and Game Can’t Trap Him

Livestock in Northern Idaho is being ravaged by a big grizzly bear in the area. According to North Idaho News Facebook post based off of Idaho Fish and Game information, "Idaho Fish and Game officers suspect a grizzly bear attacked and killed a llama and a sheep on private land in the Panhandle Region on the evening of April 5 Idaho Fish... on private land near the town of Naples in Boundary County... If a grizzly bear is captured, Fish and Game will work with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff to collect biological data including DNA, measurements, sex and age. If the bear is relocated, a GPS collar will be placed on it for future tracking of its movements and behaviors."
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID

