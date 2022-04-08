ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Easter Celebrations in San Antonio

By Submitted by Kristen Ruby C…
nowcastsa.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Easter just around the corner, San Antonio promises not to disappoint families! There are a variety of fun events to choose from, so below is an outline of events, and links to purchase tickets...

nowcastsa.com

Comments / 1

Related
mySanAntonio.com

Allergy-friendly restaurants for San Antonio foodies

The I Love Churros specialty. (Photo courtesy @s.a.foodie) Eating out with a food allergy (or two, or three) can be stressful, but it shouldn’t be. Whether it’s for date night, a dessert craving, a work lunch, or just a go-to meal, here are some restaurants, bakeries and coffee spots in San Antonio that have allergy friendly-options that don’t lack in flavor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Center, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
San Antonio, TX
Society
San Antonio, TX
Government
Greyson F

After 42 Years, Local Restaurant Forced to Close

A legendary Italian deli is now closed.Sorin Popa/Unsplash. Many restaurants come and go, lasting little more than a few years and leaving nothing but an open storefront, poised to be replaced by another temporary restaurant. However, there are those select few that defy the odds. The restaurants that discover the perfect combination of delicious food and an enjoyable dining experience. The restaurants that are able to discover the secret are able to last decades and are often passed down from one generation to the next. And yet, when they close shop, they leave more than an empty building. They leave a lasting legacy and a hole in the hearts and stomachs of local fans.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Fried Chicken Chain Opening New Location in Town

Another fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Loes Klinger/Unsplash. Chicken sandwiches continue to prove popular, as numerous fried chicken restaurants have opened up around town. Now, one of the newer chain restaurants to hit Arizona is opening another local to help satisfy the craving of hungry Tucson residents.
TUCSON, AZ
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Weekend#Easter Egg Hunt#Easter Celebrations#Trader
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Motley Fool

The 10 Worst Places to Buy a Home in 2022

You can make the most of your home by buying in the right city. If the cost of living in an area is so high your quality of life suffers, it's not worth buying there. A city with high job growth attracts new people, which in turn, increases your odds of building equity in a home.
REAL ESTATE
WKRC

Popular EPCOT attraction to close permanently

LA BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WKRC) - A popular attraction at the Walt Disney World Resort's EPCOT is set to close for good after running for less than three years. While guests have plenty of upcoming features to look forward to, some inspired by popular movies like "Moana" and "Guardians of the Galaxy," the EPCOT Experience will be shutting down.
LIFESTYLE
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas is a large city in North Texas with a population of over 1.3 million. The city has a diverse population of people from different ethnic and religious backgrounds. You have all kinds of cuisine available for your palate, but one can never go wrong with classic American food. With our list of top five restaurants in Dallas, Texas you’ll know exactly where to go.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy