Animals

Worthless horse

By Bryce Angell
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome time ago I had a horse, a kind of dappled gray. His father was Arabian; his mother, who can say?. His real name was India, we never called him that. We named him Indie just for short. We should have called him Brat!. His body was magnificent. He...

www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

