In a rare opportunity to take the field Saturday, Pontiac let one get away as Canton rallied for a 6-5 nonconference baseball victory at The Ballpark at Williamson Field. The Indians spotted the visitors a run in the second inning and then took the lead in the third inning with a four-run outburst. Tanner Legner lofted a sacrifice fly to right field that allowed Colin Gould to scored the tying run. Two batters later, Dakoda Ackerman reached on an error as Drew Wayman scored to give PTHS a 2-1 lead.

PONTIAC, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO