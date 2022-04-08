SAVE THE DATE - ABA Happy Hour!

Celebrate the end of a productive workday with friends, or your pup, at these local restaurants with tantalizing drink specials and mouthwatering appetizers. Check out these five places around Forsyth County to get your happy hour fix. Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar. Join Cattle Shed for happy hour featuring...
(GLEN CARBON, IL – March 15, 2022) Kristen M. Jacobs, M.D, a local aesthetic physician with more than 14 years of experience, will be hosting a book launch happy hour at her office in Glen Carbon on March 31, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dr. Jacobs shares her expert knowledge about skin secrets and healthy aging in her new book and Amazon Best Seller in the U.S and Canada, called “Live Life Beautifully (With a Little Help)”.
Come laugh on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the HAPPY HOUR COMEDY CLUB located at 1021 US Hwy 431 North, Anniston, AL 36206. From 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm you can enjoy the comedian known as Shelly Belly across social media, just talking about things YOU won’t, … she might make you blush a little!
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Let’s get down to business! Now that some of Us are heading back into the office, we need to reevaluate our work wardrobe. After all, sweatpants and slippers sadly no longer cut it. There used to be a […]
Editor’s note: The following story was originally published by CityScene KC, an online news source focused on Greater Downtown Kansas City. Click here to read the original story or here to sign up for the weekly CityScene KC email review. Brad Gilmore celebrated his 40th birthday last week with the gift he always wanted, the opportunity to run his
The post New lease on life: ‘Southern cookhouse’ bringing fried flavor to former sushi space in Crossroads appeared first on Startland News.
SANFORD, Maine — A Friday, April 8, meet and greet along with a ribbon-cutting was held at Maker’s Way Studio with plenty of support from chamber members attending. Maker’s Way offers supplies for needlecrafts, and carries Jagger Spun, Natural Fiber Products yarns, bamboo, circular needles, crochet hooks, clothing patterns contemporary fashion fabric and a great selection of locally crafted gifts and more.
...
Comments / 0