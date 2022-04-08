Bengals plans for indoor practice bubble revealed

Roughly a week ago, the Cincinnati Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn made it clear the organization had plans for an indoor practice facility.

Friday, some of those plans went public.

According to Tom Demeropolis of the Cincinnati Business Courier, the team plans to go before Cincinnati city planning officials next week for approval on a temporary facility practice bubble adjacent to the current training site on the riverfront.

Said facility would feature a 75-foot high dome that houses a regulation-sized interior turf field. The plan is for the Bengals to pay for the facility and have it ready for the upcoming season.

During the run to the Super Bowl, the Bengals made a short trip to the University of Cincinnati for practice before departing for Los Angeles early to avoid a cold snap the week before the big game.