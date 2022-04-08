Producing ammonia through electrochemical processes could reduce carbon dioxide emissions

Molecular sieving membranes with uniform pore size are highly desired for carbon dioxide separation. All-silica zeolite membranes feature well-defined micropores, but the size-exclusion effect is significantly compromised by the non-selective macro-pores generated during detemplation. Here we propose a template modulated crystal transition (TMCT) approach to tune the flexibility of Decadodecasil 3"‰R (DD3R) zeolite to prepare ultra-selective membranes for CO2/CH4 separation. An instantaneous overheating is applied to synchronize the template decomposition with the structure relaxation. The organic template molecules are transitionally converted to tight carbon species by the one-minute overheating at 700"‰Â°C, which are facilely burnt out by a following moderate thermal treatment. The resulting membranes exhibit CO2/CH4 selectivity of 157~1,172 and CO2 permeance of (890~1,540)"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’10"‰mol"‰mâˆ’2 sâˆ’1 Paâˆ’1. The CO2 flux and CO2/CH4 mixture selectivity reach 3.6 Nm3 mâˆ’2 hâˆ’1 and 43 even at feed pressure up to 31"‰bar. Such strategy could pave the way of all-silica zeolite membranes to practical applications.

CHEMISTRY ・ 26 DAYS AGO