Chemistry

Producing ammonia through electrochemical processes could reduce carbon dioxide emissions

Science Daily
 4 days ago

Ammonia is commonly used in fertilizer because it has the highest nitrogen content of commercial fertilizers, making it essential for crop production. However, two carbon dioxide molecules are made for every molecule of ammonia produced, contributing to excess carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. FULL STORY. Ammonia is commonly used...

www.sciencedaily.com

Nature.com

Monitoring global carbon emissions in 2021

Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article. Following record-level declines in 2020, near-real-time data indicate that global CO2 emissions rebounded by 4.8% in 2021, reaching 34.9 GtCO2. These 2021 emissions consumed 8.7% of the remaining carbon budget for limiting anthropogenic warming to 1.5 Â°C, which if current trajectories continue, might be used up in 9.5 years at 67% likelihood.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Role of Terrestrial Carbon Calculated in River and Stream Emissions

The interplay between the terrestrial carbon cycle and emissions of carbon dioxide from streams and rivers into the atmosphere is at the center of a new Yale School of the Environment-led study aimed at calculating the amount for the global carbon emissions budget. The study by a team of researchers...
SCIENCE
Tree Hugger

Can We Reduce Carbon Emissions by Burning Dead Trees?

A recent study finds that specially treated wood from beetle-killed trees could replace some of the coal in existing power plants, reducing emissions of fossil carbon. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the carbon dioxide emitted from burning wood (biomass) doesn't count. That's because it is not fossil carbon but is biogenic "fast" carbon. The best explanation comes from the International Energy Agency:
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Control of zeolite framework flexibility for ultra-selective carbon dioxide separation

Molecular sieving membranes with uniform pore size are highly desired for carbon dioxide separation. All-silica zeolite membranes feature well-defined micropores, but the size-exclusion effect is significantly compromised by the non-selective macro-pores generated during detemplation. Here we propose a template modulated crystal transition (TMCT) approach to tune the flexibility of Decadodecasil 3"‰R (DD3R) zeolite to prepare ultra-selective membranes for CO2/CH4 separation. An instantaneous overheating is applied to synchronize the template decomposition with the structure relaxation. The organic template molecules are transitionally converted to tight carbon species by the one-minute overheating at 700"‰Â°C, which are facilely burnt out by a following moderate thermal treatment. The resulting membranes exhibit CO2/CH4 selectivity of 157~1,172 and CO2 permeance of (890~1,540)"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’10"‰mol"‰mâˆ’2 sâˆ’1 Paâˆ’1. The CO2 flux and CO2/CH4 mixture selectivity reach 3.6 Nm3 mâˆ’2 hâˆ’1 and 43 even at feed pressure up to 31"‰bar. Such strategy could pave the way of all-silica zeolite membranes to practical applications.
CHEMISTRY
Reuters

TotalEnergies aims to reduce greenhouse gas emission by 30%

PARIS (Reuters) - TotalEnergies said on Thursday it aimed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its fuel product sales by more than 30% by 2030, compared with 2015. The French oil major, which is due to hold an investor conference call later on Thursday, also said it was setting new targets for reducing its methane emissions and routing gas flaring.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

How cattle ranchers in Brazil could help reduce carbon emissions

Providing customized training to Brazilian ranchers can not only help keep carbon in the ground, but improve their livelihoods and mitigate climate change, according to new research from the University of Colorado Boulder and the Climate Policy Initiative / PUC-Rio. Published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of...
AGRICULTURE
Science Daily

Converting solar energy to electricity on demand

A new energy system that makes it possible to capture solar energy, store it for up to eighteen years and release it when and where it is needed has now taken the system a step further. After previously demonstrating how the energy can be extracted as heat, they have now succeeded in getting the system to produce electricity, by connecting it to a thermoelectric generator.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Science Daily

Higher solar yield, less power effort

Organic solar cells that are based on nonfullerene-acceptors, or NFAs, have now been found to generate electricity efficiently even with a relatively low offset of 0.1 eV. Glittering solar-paneled roofs atop residential, commercial, and industrial buildings may soon get a new look with the carbon-based organic solar cell or OSC. Thinness and flexibility partly explain why OSCs may be a better alternative to traditional silicon-based cells.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Science Daily

Light-powered microbes are super-producing chemical factories

Researchers have found that engineering the light-dependent proton pump rhodopsin into Escherichia coli redirects carbon flow from cellular metabolism to biosynthetic product generation. This approach of using light as an energy source can help improve the efficiency of target compound production and reduce CO2 emissions. FULL STORY. Sharing is key...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Light, oxygen turn waste plastics into useful benzoic acid

Chemists have discovered a way to use light and oxygen to upcycle polystyrene -- a type of plastic found in many common items -- into benzoic acid, a product stocked in undergraduate and high school chemistry labs and also used in fragrances, food preservatives, and other ubiquitous products. FULL STORY.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

New approach to bimetallic catalysis enhances rate through electrochemical communication

Catalysts, compounds that make chemical reactions occur faster and more efficiently are used in the production of most of the chemicals people use daily, such as gasoline, fertilizers, and even margarine. The problem? Many of these catalytic processes require a tremendous amount of energy, often in the form of heat, and generate harmful byproducts. Furthermore, most of these products are still produced from fossil fuels.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Mineral-enriched biochar delivers enhanced nutrient recovery and carbon dioxide removal

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 67 (2022) Cite this article. Biochar production via biomass pyrolysis with subsequent burial in soils provides a carbon dioxide removal technology that is ready for implementation, yet uptake requires acceleration; notably, through generation of cost reductions and co-benefits. Here we find that biomass enrichment (doping) with refined minerals, mineral by-products, or ground rocks reduces carbon loss during pyrolysis, lowering carbon dioxide removal costs by 17% to US$ 80"“150 tâˆ’1 CO2, with 30% savings feasible at higher biomass costs. As a co-benefit, all three additives increase plant-available nutrient levels. Doping with potassium-bearing minerals can increase both potassium and phosphorus release. Mineral doping in biochar production therefore offers carbon dioxide removal at lower costs, while alleviating global phosphorus and potassium shortages. This makes it unique among carbon dioxide removal technologies.
INDUSTRY
Science Daily

New protein discovery reveals the mechanisms of nitrogen assimilation in plants

Researchers recently discovered the protein inhibiting the formation of organic nitrogen compounds in plants. This protein, if manipulated, could potentially be used to encourage plant growth and improve crop harvests. FULL STORY. A collaborative research group has discovered the protein that inhibits the formation of organic nitrogen compounds in plants....
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Measuring endocrine disruptors in wastewater

Source: Institut national de la recherche scientifique - INRS. Treating pollutants, such as endocrine disruptors, is an effective way to protect the environment. Endocrine disruptors are chemicals that alter the hormonal systems and the development of organisms that are exposed to them, even in small quantities. Scientists are working on an effluent analysis tool to predict their harmful effects.
SCIENCE
TechCrunch

Lune offers an API to calculate carbon emissions at checkout

Meet Lune, a new startup that wants to expose CO2 emissions calculations so that customers are better informed when they purchase something online. When companies start using Lune’s API, they can also let their customers pay a fee to finance a carbon neutralization project. Before founding Lune with Roberto...
TECHNOLOGY
Science Daily

New transistor could cut 5% from world’s digital energy budget

A new spin on one of the 20th century's smallest but grandest inventions, the transistor, could help feed the world's ever-growing appetite for digital memory while slicing up to 5% of the energy from its power-hungry diet. Following years of innovations from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Christian Binek and University...
NEBRASKA STATE
Science Daily

Sustainable strategies to treat urban runoff

Researchers call for cities to better manage and treat urban runoff to protect sources of drinking water and reduce the impacts on aquatic ecosystems. We know the lakes and rivers in and around urban environments are contaminated by plastic debris, detergents, pesticides, heavy metals and other contaminants, but new research is showing that urban runoff toxicity is ill-defined and potentially underestimated globally. Researchers including Nathalie Tufenkji, Professor of Chemical Engineering at McGill University and Canada Research Chair in Biocolloids and Surfaces, are calling for cities to better manage and treat urban runoff to protect sources of drinking water and reduce the impacts on aquatic ecosystems.
POLITICS
Science Daily

No small measure: Probing the mechanics of gold contacts at the nanoscale

Source: Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology. The physical properties at the surface of nanomaterial structures become much more prominent as they approach atomic scales. In a recent study, scientists accurately measured the mechanical strength at the surface of gold nanocontacts as they were progressively stretched down to only a few atoms. Their findings, along with their innovative nanomechanics measurement method, could open doors to nanoelectromechanical systems and next-generation sensors.
CHEMISTRY
Science Daily

Better, faster, energy efficient predictions

Source: Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. Researchers have combined reinforcement learning with numerical methods to compute turbulent flows, one of the most complex processes in engineering. The researchers also used machine learning algorithms to accelerate predictions in simulations of complex processes that take place over long periods of time.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

