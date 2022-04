ATTICA — Angela K. “Angie” Gibson, 48, of Attica, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, in the emergency room at Fisher-Titus hospital in Norwalk. Angie was born in Bellevue, on June 20, 1973, to the late Donald R. and Virginia Ann (Ball) Gibson. Survivors include her two...

ATTICA, OH ・ 16 DAYS AGO