Whether you host a Passover Seder every year or are attending your very first one, you likely know the basics of the holiday. There's wine (quite a few glasses, in fact!) to drink, matzoh to break (and find!), and a traditional plate filled with several relevant motifs to use over the course of the holiday ritual, but that doesn't mean that a Seder can't be personalized or include anything beyond these basic signature elements. Sweeten your family's Pesach feast, and the entirety of the gathering, with a few salient extras that reinforce the themes of the holiday. Delight the kids with a set of "plague pops" which (deliciously) help recount the Biblical story; impress the hostess with a fabulous kosher-for-Passover Champagne; or up the ante come dessert with a set of wheat-free macaroons in an assortment of flavors. Discover a few more sweet Seder add-ons below.

LIFESTYLE ・ 26 DAYS AGO