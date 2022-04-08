ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

It's Not 'Bullying' To Satirize a Student Organization

By Rikki Schlott
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When the Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) chapter at the Catholic University of America (CUA) debated the participation of transgender athletes in women's sports, sophomore Rory O'Connor leaned into the conversation by posting a barrage of critical memes on social media. To his surprise, the satirical posts prompted the...

Comments / 8

IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington, DC
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

