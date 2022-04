A pet monkey called Coco Chanel has allegedly been stolen from a parking lot in Maplewood, Minnesota. The capuchin monkey disappeared when a family member of the owner left the pet in their car while grocery shopping on Tuesday night.When the family member returned to the car, the monkey and her pink carrier had vanished. “Investigators are canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance footage,” Maplewood Public Safety said in a statement as police launched an investigation into the disappearance. Maplewood Public Safety said the monkey disappeared at around 8.30pm and they’re asking anyone who was there to reach...

